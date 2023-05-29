ST. ALBANS CITY — “Hope conquers fear.” For Eric Milnes, director of the Vermont Choral Union, that’s both a closely-held personal belief and a commanding reminder for everyone.
“The COVID age really required hope and there was a lot of fear, especially for performing artists,” he told the Messenger. “It was a time of challenge and need for new creativity and initiatives, and we prevailed.”
“Hope conquers fear” is the theme for the Vermont Choral Union’s spring concert series, which will kick off at the First Congregational Church in St. Albans at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2.
Each fall and spring, the Vermont Choral Union performs selected works from more than ten centuries of classical vocal ensemble music. Singers are selected by audition from the Burlington area and surrounding communities.
At their upcoming concerts, VCU will perform songs by Johannes Christoph Bach, Johannes Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms and Benjamin Britten. Milnes said all of the musicians were influencers of one another, making for a unique listening experience.
While Sebastian Bach is a household name, Milnes said he’s recently been exploring the music of his lesser-known elder second cousin, Christoph Bach.
The choral union will sing Christoph Bach’s motet, “Fürchte dich nicht,” which scholars think made an impression on Sebastian Bach.
“You can clearly see the connection between the two and the move from the late 17th century style of vocal writing to the writing that would engage Sebastian Bach through his career,” Milnes said.
Songs by the Bachs will be followed by a piece from Brahms, who studied the German cousins. Brahms’ tunes are set to poetic texts rather than biblical, which Milnes said allow the choir to be creative in its interpretation.
Lastly, VCU will perform “Rejoice of the Lambs” by Britten, a more contemporary British composer. Milnes said the piece was written during World War II, and fits perfectly with the theme of “hope conquers fear.”
“During the war, he [Britten] belonged to a circle including poets, artists, other composers who were really expressing their misery at the state of war, and his way as a young man to find peace with that was to actually leave for the United States and for Canada,” Milnes said.
“Rejoice of the Lambs” is a challenging piece for the choir, and Milnes said it is improving their reading and rhythmic skills.
Bridget Garibay, a Fairfield resident who sings with the choir, said she looks forward to every single practice and performance and finds great enjoyment in being a member of the group.
“I’ve learned so much and the beauty of being part of such wonderful music, it just feeds the soul,” Garibay said.
She is excited to bring the concert to Franklin County.
“Our director does such a fantastic job on all the details and the additional accompaniment and musicians are truly top notch,” she said. “It’s so wonderful that the St. Albans community has access to such artistry right here in our own town.”
