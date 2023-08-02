Three magicians will be coming to The Opera House in Enosburg Falls for a show of 'Magic Beyond Imagination'.
The family friendly show recommended for ages 8+ will feature the magicians Adam Wilber, Ryan Bliss and Kozmo and take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5.
Advance general admission tickets are $45 and advance VIP tickets are $55.
The limited number of VIP tickets include early admission, priority seating and meat and greet performances with the magicians at 6:30 p.m. sharp.
About the magicians
Each magician brings a different background to the performance that is designed to entertain audiences.
Adam Wilber is a inventor and speaker in addition to being a magician who has been in the business for two decades. He has appeared on TEDx, The Discovery Channel and has won Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, a magician competition TV show.
Ryan Bliss is a subtle performer known for his sleight of hand, which is usually done with cards or other objects behind a table. He is recognized as one of the best types of these entertainers in this world.
Kozmo is a street performer who has traveled China and uses ordinary objects to perform out of this world tricks. He has also appeared on the Tonight Show.
