Lamoille County Players present Blue Window, at the Hyde Park Opera House. A group of seven come together for a New York City dinner party in this poignant comedy of desires and misconnections. From left to right: Brendan Peveril as Norbert, Christine Grezebian as Libby, Danielle Peveril as Emily, Phike Boland as Griever, Greg Surine as Tom, Susan Loynd as Boo, & Mindy German as Alice. Shows run Sept. 30- Oct 2, & Oct. 7-9; Tickets and more information available at lcplayers.com