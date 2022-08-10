MONTGOMERY — This month, Montgomery Center for the Arts presents “Survival of the Goddess,” a visual essay by local photographer Jenn Domina-Cox.
The exhibit opens at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 at the MCA, which is located at 2 Mountain Road in Montgomery Center.
MCA curator and board member M Sebastian Araujo said “Survival of the Goddess” is a series of images and autobiographical stories about the survival of a group of women who have overcome issues very personal to them.
“The goal is to show that it’s ok, and that you are not alone,” Domina-Cox said. “As a result of this project, the amazing work and energy each of the women involved shed a determined and loving light on this very important issue by using their own experiences in a very open way.”
On opening night, attendees are asked to wear white in solidarity with the featured women. Light refreshments will be served and the show will be accompanied by music from the Tony Whedon Jazz Ensemble. Domina-Cox will be present to answer questions.
Can’t attend in-person? The opening event will also be streamed on Facebook Live, and the gallery is open every weekend in August from 12-4 p.m.
The MCA has no entrance fee, but donations toward the center’s historic preservation project are accepted.
