ST. ALBANS — Sundog Poetry Center’s annual “Justice and Poetry” event celebrating the poetry and cultures of marginalized groups is coming to St. Albans.
On Friday, July 22, at Kill Kare State Park, “People of the Dawnland: Voices of Today and Tomorrow," will highlight Indigenous poetry of New England. Suzanne Rancourt, a military veteran of Abenaki/Huron descent, is the featured poet.
“These have been wonderful, well-attended events,” Sundog’s treasurer Bill Drislane told the Messenger.
English teacher Larissa Hebert is taking 10 students from Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans to the event as part of the high school’s inaugural summer enrichment program. The students will participate in a private workshop with Rancourt and have the opportunity to read their work aloud.
“[Students] don’t often get opportunities like this,” Hebert said.
Highlighting important voices
Sundog’s “Justice and Poetry” series started in 2018 with an event showcasing Black culture with then-Vermont poet Major Jackson. In 2019, the reading focused on the work of New Americans with Vermont writer Julia Alvarez.
Former Sundog board members Judith Yarnell and Mary Jane Dickerson were motivated to create the series because they wanted more venues to celebrate the cultures of those who have historically struggled for respect and inclusion in American democracy.
After a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Drislane said this year’s event will feature poetry from many of New England’s Native nations, including the Abenaki, Penobscot, Passamaquoddy and Mi’kmaq.
“We will be reading poetry from all of those peoples,” he said.
Chief Richard Menard of the Abenaki of the Missisquoi will open the event with a few remarks and tribe member Morgan Lamphere will provide musical accompaniment. Light refreshments will be served.
Drislane said Kill Kare State Park was chosen as the venue for its proximity to Abenaki lands, as well as the Abenaki community in Swanton. Admission is free, though donations are accepted. Event-goers can simply say “Sundog” at the Kill Kare ticket window to receive free parking.
Poetry and students
Though attending the “Justice and Poetry” reading is a first for BFA-St. Albans, Hebert has taken students to Sundog’s “Share Your Heart, Share the World” event for many years.
In May, Nathan Archambault’s poetry class and Hebert’s American Literature class attended “Share Your Heart” in Burlington along with students from Vermont Commons School, Burlington High School and the Center for Technology Essex.
The program is an all-day event that provides students with poetry writing workshops and opportunities to read their work aloud during an open mic. Hebert has helped organize the event since 2015.
“It's always an enjoyable day for me,” she said. “Every time I've gone, students have surprised me and are always on their best behavior. It's just incredible. Even if they aren't sharing their poetry, their presence as an audience member is very respectful, and I think it's impactful for them to see students from other schools sharing their poetry.”
