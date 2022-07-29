HIGHGATE — At just 17 years-old, singer-songwriter Julia Parent is stepping up to the microphone next week at Franklin County Field Days.
An incoming senior at Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans, Parent lives in Highgate and in Sheldon. She’ll be the fair’s first performer when she headlines the Main Stage from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.
“I'm pretty excited,” she said. “It's really cool, because you know I've always gone to the Field Days and now I’m playing.”
Parent learned to play the guitar a few years ago, first teaching herself “Beautiful Crazy” by country singer Luke Combs. She said his rise from relative obscurity to fame was inspiring to watch.
In the last year, she’s recorded two songs, “Tomorrow Afternoon” and “Let Me Down,” with a Bulington-based producer. She’s been playing them along with covers this summer at small gigs at The Abbey, Mill River Brewing and other spots across the county.
“[Field Days] is going to be one of the biggest stages I’ve played on. Usually I just get stuck in the corner or something,” she said.
Parent spoke with the Messenger earlier this week about her journey to music, her ambitions and her plans for Field Days.
Q: What got you interested in learning to play the guitar?
A: My mom got a guitar first and she started to take lessons. I was really bored one summer so I picked up her guitar and started playing. I taught myself from YouTube and then I became very obsessed with it.
I’ve never had a lesson until this year when I started taking voice lessons.
Q: Who is the producer you are working with?
A: Christopher Hawthorne. He is in Burlington at Studio 150. He's really cool. He's a piano man, so we have fun. He puts his piano stuff to my guitar.
I’m hoping to work with him on an album through this upcoming senior year.
Q: What do you like best about performing?
A: It's a lot of work. I didn't even think it was going to be this hard. I used to play sports but oh my god, doing a show is 10 times more exhausting.
But I really love it, especially when I play one of my songs and then somebody looks at me, and they appreciate it. It just makes me really happy.
Q: Have you decided on your set list yet for Field Days?
A: I’m thinking about playing some country songs because I know that people like to hear that, and then I'll play some of my songs.
I got a compliment the other day when somebody said I could play everything. I thought that was so great because I'm trying so hard to meet everybody’s different interests.
Q: What songs do you like to cover?
A: “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac. Everybody loves that song, and it fits my voice well. I also play a lot of Miranda Lambert.
Q: What’s next for you?
A: I’m definitely going to go to college, and I want to go to a school like Berkeley or NYU that has songwriting and the production side of things so I can learn how to do that and have a backup.
