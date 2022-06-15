SWANTON — Walking into Jason Barney’s classroom at Missisquoi Valley Union, you might find him at the projector, showing his students a map of Missisquoi Bay from the 1770s.
He’ll then switch the screen over to Google Maps, so students can see how landmarks have changed over time.
“I love being able to look at the history of the area I grew up in and help other people celebrate its importance,” he told the Messenger.
For the last 19 years, Barney has taught a unique local history course at MVU, the school he himself graduated from in 1993. He’s also the author of two books: “Northern Vermont in the War of 1812” and “Hidden History of Franklin County, Vermont.”
His third book, “Northern Vermont in the Revolutionary War,” will be published by the History Press on Monday.
“In Franklin County, we have this kind of false stigma, that we're not the center of the universe, that we're just bound to be small town Vermont,” Barney said. “But our history is unique and unmatched.”
He spoke with the Messenger’s Bridget Higdon about what researching this book taught him and why learning local history is important.
Bridget Higdon: What inspired you to write about Northern Vermont’s role in the American Revolution?
Jason Barney: When I was doing research for my other books, I kept a file on the Revolutionary War stuff that I came across. As I researched, my primary anchor became Simon Metcalf, a land surveyor who supported the Revolutionaries and owned a sawmill along the Missisquoi River. His land at the time was in New York state, but it later became Swanton.
During the war, when Metcalf was taken prisoner by the British and brought to Montreal, it seems like he was able to pass along information to the Colonial army.
BH: What stories surprised you?
JB: As I did the research, names that people would associate with the American Revolution started to show up as part of Swanton’s history.
Benedict Arnold was all around Isle La Motte and Alburgh and Maquam Bay. In 1776, Ben Franklin was on Lake Champlain on his way to see if the French-Canadians would support the American Revolution.
George Washington was never here, but he wrote about the Missisquoi Bay area to members of the Continental Congress and to other generals because he was aware of the strategic importance of Northern Vermont.
BH: When I was in school and learning about the American Revolution, I learned that pivotal moments took place in Philadelphia and Boston and Virginia, but that’s the story we’ve chosen to tell over the years. There were obviously other locations and people involved.
JB: I can give you a specific example of that. Most Americans, even if they have a minimal interest in military history, have probably heard of Lexington and Concord, the first battles of the American Revolution.
Well, right after Lexington and Concord, you have Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys taking Fort Ticonderoga and then, literally, just days after that, Benedict Arnold and Ethan Allen are off the coast of Alburgh, scouting and raiding into Quebec, which is all part of Vermont's history. Many people are not aware of that.
BH: Knowing that local history is valuable, because it can bring a level of pride to small towns.
JB: That’s absolutely right. It also brings a level of scholarship to the area. My hope is that if people read the book, or if people hear about my class, they will come to understand that their own property is a historic location.
BH: When did you begin taking a deeper interest in history?
JB: When I was at MVU, I had great history teachers. Jay Hartman, our retiring principal, was my eighth grade history teacher.
I love to read history books. It's just something that I guess you could say I go into nerd mode with. I love being able to look at my own history or the history of the area I grew up in and just help other people celebrate its importance.
