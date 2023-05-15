ST. ALBANS CITY — Kingman Street was rockin’ on Saturday night during the 2nd Annual Kingman Fest.
Hundreds turned out for the block party, which drew food trucks, live music and local businesses together for a night of rock.
Folks lined up all night long to snag food and drink from vendors like Twisted Halo Donuts, Mill River Brewing and Pizza 44. Tatro’s Sandwich Shop even stayed open for the occasion.
As the sun slipped behind the trees, Jesse Agan and the Music of Queen took the stage. When Andre Maquera struck his first chord, people spilled out of Nelly’s and City Side Pub, out onto the sidewalk to hear his tune.
Agan channeled the great Freddie Mercury as he gripped the microphone, and Maquera, Gary Spaulding and Tom Carvey joined him to bring the iconic band to life.
When Agan began to belt out “I Want It All,” the crowd clapped in sync, their hands above their heads. “You’re My Best Friend” became a sing-along and “Fat Bottomed Girls” had everyone dancing.
Pressed against the barricades, people snapped photos and videos on their phones, capturing the new event that’s already become a staple in the St. Albans community.
