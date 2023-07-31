EAST FAIRFIELD — “This might be the best jig ever,” organizer Nance Shaw said.
Underneath the food tent this past Sunday, she was helping take people’s orders for dinner hot off the grill. There had been a line all day long, as folks stepped up to hand over a few bucks for barbeque, cold and green salads, lemonade and more.
Glorious sunshine, a great group of volunteers and high turnout all led to Shaw’s high praise for the 31st Jig in the Valley.
“We’ve been placing bets on how much money we’ve made,” Shaw said, laughing.
The jig is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Fairfield Community Center, a town hub that offers a food shelf, event space, community meals and a six-week summer camp.
The community’s love for the center was palpable on Sunday. Arriving into town, cars had to take a lap or two around the parking lots before finding a spot.
At the East Fairfield Meeting House, sun hats and camp chairs dotted the lawn as hundreds of guests settled in for an afternoon of live music.
Seven bands performed from noon until dusk, including Rusty Bucket; The Dale and Darcy Band; Coane, Rowell, and Lewis; Christine Malcom and Kate Brook Romp; Galen Cassidy Peria and his band; Nobby Reed Project; and the Joe Moore Band.
“I want to boogie, I don’t know about you,” Reed called from the stage before dancing his fingers along the neck of his guitar. “The weather’s been perfect and you’ve been a nice crowd as always.”
While a few couples got up to dance during Reed’s bluesy set, others chatted with friends and neighbors, cans of Conehead in-hand.
Kids could get their face painted and play giant Connect-Four. Others dashed around on bicycles or played basketball.
At the baked goods tent, 20 bakers, including kids in the FCC’s Black Creek Adventure Camp, contributed to the spread of pies, crisps, bars and cookies.
FCC director Megan Bushey said slices of pie had sold out by 4 p.m., and that any leftover pies would be donated to the center’s community meals.
Island Ice Cream donated tubs of ice cream for the event, allowing 10 dozen free cones to be given out.
“It’s been a fantastic day,” Bushey said.
At her table, Paula Boomhower was offering a little bit of everything. A multi-faceted lady, she was selling jams and jellies, knitwear, photo prints and ritual items.
This was Boomhower’s first time at the Jig in the Valley in 15 years. She had found it difficult to return after her father died, as the event was special to the both of them.
“Nobody danced until Dad and I did,” she said. “We would start dancing and the whole place would just light up and dance with us.”
She was glad to return this year and had fun connecting with people from all over. Shaw said she met folks who traveled in from Montreal and Burlington. One fella vacationing in Montgomery from the state of Georgia even found his way over.
“This is awesome. Y’all really know how to celebrate,” he said.
