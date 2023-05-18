Renowned Northeast Kingdom guitarist Ben Kinsley will be performing twice at the Memphremagog Arts Collaborative during the In Focus photography exhibit that features the work of gallery photographers Rob Boskind, Lawrence Cincotta, Karl Ehrlich, Steve Malshuk, Elinor Osborn, and Ralph Zimmerman. Kinsley will kick off the event at the gallery’s opening reception on Friday May 26, from 4-6 pm and entertain again at close of the exhibit on Saturday June 16 from 4-6pm. The event will be held at the gallery’s 158 Main Street location in Newport and is free to the public.
Kinsley, a singer-songwriter and music arranger, has studied guitar with Christopher Kane at the University of New Hampshire and Brazilian guitarist Carlos Barbosa-Lima in New York City and attended and performed in master classes with Sharon Isbin, Paulo Bellinati and Lily Afshar. He has also performed at the Aspen Music Festival. Aside from arranging contemporary music for solo guitar, voice and guitar, Kinsley is currently studying flamenco guitar with Michel Beauchamp in Montreal.
In 2001, Ben wrote and directed the short film “Estrada do Sol” which is about the guitar in the South American culture and features the Brazilian master Carlos Barbosa-Lima. “Estrada do Sol” has been shown at guitar festivals in Mexico City, Montevideo, and Buenos Aries. He has also been a composer/student at the MIT Experimental Computer Music summer program.
In 2014 Ben released a collection of solo guitar pieces “Castles of the White City,” and recently remastered a collection of original contemporary songs entitled “I Am With Ghosts Now” recorded in 1987 and 1991. Besides solo guitar, Ben has been performing with the Canadian singer Sonia Patenaude in the duet Northern Comfort since 2008.
For more information visit www.maccenterforthearts.com or call 802-334-1966.
