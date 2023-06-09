guitar concert stock

Courtesy Brent Keane/Pexels.

MONTGOMERY– Join artists and musicians on the back deck of The Inn in Montgomery for a monthly Celebration of Expressive Arts. 

Each event starts at 7 p.m. and brings together spoken word, visual and performing artists to inspire and amaze. The Inn’s restaurant opens at 5 p.m. so you can get your seats early.

 

Charlie Rossiter - Spoken Word

Brandi Yeatman - Visual Artist

William French - Music

5 p.m. Sunday, June 25

 

Neal Shepherd - Spoken Word

Jack Tremblay - Visual Artist

Acoustik Ruckus - Music

5 p.m. Sunday, July 30

 

Jennifer Edwards - Spoken Word

Avery Ellis - Visual Artist

Astral Underground - Music

5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

 

Ben Aleshire - Spoken Word

Joelen Mulvaney - Visual Artist

Missisquoi River Band - Music

5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

