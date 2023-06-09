MONTGOMERY– Join artists and musicians on the back deck of The Inn in Montgomery for a monthly Celebration of Expressive Arts.
Each event starts at 7 p.m. and brings together spoken word, visual and performing artists to inspire and amaze. The Inn’s restaurant opens at 5 p.m. so you can get your seats early.
Charlie Rossiter - Spoken Word
Brandi Yeatman - Visual Artist
William French - Music
5 p.m. Sunday, June 25
Neal Shepherd - Spoken Word
Jack Tremblay - Visual Artist
Acoustik Ruckus - Music
5 p.m. Sunday, July 30
Jennifer Edwards - Spoken Word
Avery Ellis - Visual Artist
Astral Underground - Music
5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Ben Aleshire - Spoken Word
Joelen Mulvaney - Visual Artist
Missisquoi River Band - Music
5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.