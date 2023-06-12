MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Center for the Arts is kicking off its 2023 season with “Summer Art Extravaganza” next weekend, June 16-18.
MCA, Red Barn Studios and Gentlemanly Pursuits Antiques, are teaming up to host the event, which will feature live music, the artwork of Michael Domina and a selection of antiques curated by M Sebastian Araujo.
Live music from the Missisquoi River Band and light refreshments will be offered at Red Barn Studio on the Montgomery Village Green, and attendees can participate in a silent auction of Domina’s watercolor paintings.
Proceeds from the weekend will go toward the ongoing preservation and restoration of Kelton Hall, the former 1860s Baptist Church on Mountain Road that MCA calls home.
Restoration progress
MCA took over the building in 2016 and has slowly – with the help of various donations and grants – been repairing, repainting and replacing various aspects.
The most recent project was restoring the Queen-Anne-style windows, which date back to the mid- to late- nineteenth century. The nine windows in the main gallery were removed last summer by Vermont Window Restoration and are expected to be returned to the building by the end of this month.
Araujo, MCA’s curator, said an open house will be planned for that time so the public can come and check out the new windows.
This past fall and winter, the interior of the hall was also repainted, and after a two-year search, an exterior painter knowledgeable in historic preservation has been secured. Araujo said that project will commence this fall.
Summer plans
In putting together this season’s schedule of shows and workshops, Araujo said he is calling upon some local favorites as well as some new artists.
“The combination of local people, people from New York and people from Montreal always seems to work out well for us,” he said, noting that Montgomery sees tons of visitors from both sides of the Vermont-Canadian border.
New this summer will be MCA’s ability to sell the artwork that’s on display.
“We can actually sell something and someone can actually walk out the door with it. It’s a big milestone for us,” Araujo said.
Araujo is looking forward to curating another show of art by women. Last year, “Survival of the Goddess” showcased the photography of Jenn Domina-Cox and three other local artists.
Along with hosting numerous exhibitions each summer, MCA hosts art workshops and wellness classes in its gallery space. Adult ballet classes were held in May, and Paint and Sips with Amber Harvey are set for 4-6 p.m. June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26.
In November, MCA will host its annual youth art show with the work of the students from Montgomery Elementary School. Students will run the show this time though, staffing the gallery and selling their art.
“There’s three of us on the board that went to art school, but the thing they never teach you when you are studying art is how to sell art,” Araujo said.
MCA’s board of directors will invite students into the gallery, set up the space, talk with visitors and advocate for their work. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Montgomery Elementary School’s art department.
