The Missisquoi River Basin Association announces its 2023 art contest: “Celebrating The Missisquoi Watershed.” All Vermont artists are invited to enter. This year’s theme is: What the river means to you, or the community and the importance of water quality, stream-side tree plantings, and a healthy watershed.
All experience levels and artistic disciplines/media are accepted; including but not limited to: drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, mixed-media, fiber art, etc.
Entry groups include: Students grades 1-3, students grades 4-6, students grades 8-12 and adult.
Prizes will be awarded to first place in each entry group. The top three in each entry group will be offered the opportunity to showcase their art at the March 19 MRBA open house event.
All entries will be judged on interpretation of theme, originality, creativity, and artistic skill demonstrated. Winners in each category will be chosen by a team of judges.
Submit your art by March 10 by either: 1) posting a picture of your art to the MRBA social media (Facebook and Instagram) using #ARTMRBA23 include your name and entry group, or 2) email a picture of your entry with your name and entry group to: Corrina King at corrina@mrbavt.com.
For more information visit: https://www.mrbavt.com/general
