EAST FAIRFIELD — One of Vermont’s most popular and long-lived bands, Left Eye Jump, will bring the blues from all points west and south to Meeting House on the Green on Saturday, June 24.
From gritty, Delta slide guitar licks to T-Bone Walker inspired jump blues romps, this band will get your blood pumping and your feet moving.
Featuring saxophonist Joe Moore, this ensemble of seasoned blues musicians knows how to put on an unforgettable show.
Admission is still only $10, with all proceeds going to fund the ongoing Meeting House on the Green Preservation Project. Children under 12 are admitted free.
Concert starts at 5 p.m., and light fare and desserts will be available.
Unless the weather is inclement, the show will be outdoors on the green, so bring your chairs, blankets, coolers and picnic baskets for a classic Vermont summer experience. In the event of rain, the show will be indoors in the Meeting house.
For more information go to meetinghouseonthegreen.org/2023concerts or call 802-827-6626.
