FAIRFAX — Surrounded by guitars, keyboards and sound equipment, local folk artist Troy Millette is at home in the studio — and it’s been that way for a long time.
“I wanted to be Elvis when I was a kid, running around the house in a white jumpsuit,” he reminisced.
But the turning point was hearing Third Eye Blind at St. Michael’s College, and that was when Millette, from Fairfax, threw himself into the singing and songwriting world.
What started out as childhood Elvis impersonations blossomed into consistent music gigs with big name artists — Rick Springfield, The Counting Crows, Grace Potter and Bowling for Soup, just to name a few.
“(Jaret Reddick from Bowling for Soup) reached out via Instagram and I thought I was being catfished, so I didn’t respond. A song I wrote and recorded during the pandemic ended up on a playlist with them, so I responded and said ‘Hey, you should come to Vermont’ and (Reddick) said ‘okay!’”
That moment would come full circle for Millette who, as a child, was in hot water with his parents for hiding the forbidden Bowling For Soup CD. Now, “My mom had to buy a $25 ticket to see me open for Bowling for Soup; it really felt justified,” he said.
Since 2017, Millette and fellow musicians have played together in a “rotating fashion,” sometimes as solos, duos or trios. But soon after the pandemic, Troy Millette and the Fire Below came to fruition, with current bandmates Eli Martell-Crawford on guitar, Derek Rice on bass, Matt DeLuca on drums, and studio producer Jer Coons. It’s likely the name sounds familiar; they earned a Seven Daysies’ 2022 Best Folk Group/Artist, and Millette’s heartstring-tugging single, “Ghosts (of What We Used to Be),” as well as other hits, have been played on 104.7 The Point and 99.9 The Buzz.
At live shows, fans are guaranteed to hear popular mash-ups and folk covers as a “palate cleanser” in between thought-provoking originals.
“We do some twisted covers…we’ll take ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran and then morph it into ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem. The one we’ve been doing as the Fire Below is ‘As it Was’ by Harry Styles…and we released a cover of ‘All Too Well’ by Taylor Swift,” he said.
Most recently, the band has been working in Coons’ studio, Jer & Co., on an upcoming album of doleful tracks. The theme is relatable and profound–heartbreak.
“It’s all sad songs,” Millette said, referencing a significant break-up that shifted the tone of what he had been writing to provide a genuine and empathetic listening experience for fans.
“Songwriting is like a Yelp review–no one is like, ‘I’m gonna write a song about everything being just fine’. The extremes of emotions are the things that get you, that force you to be compelled enough to express it via music,” Coons said.
A great deal of thoughtfulness goes into not just writing and performing, but preparing the release of the LP. This process has changed drastically from what it was in the past, and continues to change regularly based on current trends.
Millette said, “In today’s streaming world, people are realistically going to consume one to three songs at a time…The market changes so fast, so (we plan to) release four batches of three songs each, and that’s the movement. Then, Taylor Swift drops 36 songs at once, so the new movement is as much content all at once.” Coons added, “The ‘Tik Tok-ification’ of everything has changed…it’s common now for a lot of genres of music to spend a month or two posting a bunch of Tik Toks and then you put one song in…and I think there’s something to be said in the vinyl realm and maybe you go against the grain a bit..cut through the noise.”
The hard work doesn’t end there for Troy Millette and the Fire Below. They have established a regular benefit concert for NCSS every December, and most recently committed 100% of June’s proceeds to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.
Moving forward, Millette said, “we’re on a really cool trajectory,” and is looking to expand their tours throughout other states. 150 shows lie ahead this year, 25-30 of which are the full band.
Some noteworthy summer gigs are Millette’s solo acoustic opening for Eric Hutchinson at Higher Ground on July 13, and the full band opening for CRACKER at the Double E on July 14, co-headlining with the Fever Dolls’ Noah Kahan at Foam Brewers on July 29, and performing in the Coca Cola Grandstand at the Champlain Valley Fair on August 31.
Fans can stream Troy Millette and the Fire Below on Spotify, follow them on Facebook, and on Instagram and Twitter @millettemusic. Make sure to check out the website www.troymillettemusic.com for more opportunities to see them live!
