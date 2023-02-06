ENOSBURG — Chloe Vogt’s favorite sculpture at Cold Hollow Sculpture Park spells the word “joy,” its 20-foot tall letters teetering atop one another like a set of children’s building blocks.
“It’s kind of like a little wink at what we're trying to do, which is to spark joy,” Vogt told the Messenger.
In December, Vogt was named the first director of Cold Hollow, a sprawling 200-acre park in Enosburg Falls boasting 70 steel sculptures by artist David Stromeyer.
“We are excited to welcome Chloe as our director,” David and Sarah Stromeyer, park co-founders, stated in a press release.
Previously the park’s programs and visitor services coordinator, Vogt is now tasked with transitioning the almost decade-old park into its next era, one that is set to include expanded programming, staff and community connection.
Tucked up on Boston Post Road, it truly is a hidden gem of Enosburg. Cold Hollow is the perfect place for a summertime walk, when Stromeyer’s painted metal sculptures best contrast the verdant green mountains.
The park’s welcome barn is frequently visited by folks from both Franklin County and beyond, but as a native Vermonter, Vogt wants to further establish the rural space as a hub for families and for artists.
“I'm passionate about developing and implementing creative programs that hopefully build community and foster a sense of curiosity and all that good stuff,” she said.
This winter, she’s busy planning programming for when Cold Hollow opens for the season in June. Five free events, including workshops and live performances, will be on the docket.
Asked to describe her vision in one word, she said “playfulness.”
“A huge part of what I want to do is spark joy,” she said. “Create these sort of magical special moments for people to experience the art and nature and connect as a community.”
Artistic roots
Growing up in Colchester, Vogt’s love of the arts started at a young age. Though both of her parents worked in the sciences, her mother in particular is an art connoisseur, and the family often attended musicals and other live performances.
Vogt took dance lessons beginning in third grade, enjoying ballet, contemporary and tap. And though she stopped dancing in college, her love for the performing arts never faded.
“That’s my root,” she said. “I was always a creative kid.”
Those early experiences led her to study art history and arts administration at Goucher College in Baltimore. After graduation, she worked as a public programs associate at the Shelburne Museum and at the Madison Square Park Conservancy in New York City.
Vogt’s intent had been to stay in New York, but in what now she might call a moment of serendipity, the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic drew her back to Vermont and closer to family.
“I love Vermont. I love the communities here, so it’s worked out really perfectly,” she said. “It's given me a greater sense of my future here.”
Plans and vision
Most immediately, Vogt is busy planning the Cold Hollow’s programming for 2023. Five events will be set for this summer, under the theme “Amazing Makers.”
This season is the third and final installment in the park’s “Makers” series, which started in 2021 with “Why We Make Things” and in 2022 with “How We Make Things.”
Vogt and the team will welcome a set of presenters on topics spanning the arts, humanities and sciences as well as this year’s artist-in-residence — Texas-based, Nigerian multimedia artist Olaniyi Akindiya.
During his residency, Akindiya will create a temporary installation in the park, inviting families to participate in a performance and workshop on July 29.
“We're excited to introduce to our visitors creative people who they might not otherwise encounter, especially in northern Vermont,” Vogt said.
The other confirmed presenter for 2023 is Vermont's Aaron York, an acclaimed Wabenaki artist, educator and birchbark canoe artisan.
While this summer’s programming is top of mind, Vogt is also spending time thinking about her broader goals for the park, one of which is making it more accessible to families.
“How can we help kids experience Cold Hollow?” she asked. “I want them to have creative ways of experiencing the park, its themes and the landscape.”
Hosting more hands-on activities, like the kite-building workshop held last summer with visiting artist Kiza Sauer, might be the answer. The event drew more than 100 people and had kids running all around the park to fly their kites.
Vogt is also working toward developing a family activity guide and would like to train local volunteers to give guided park tours.
Honoring the history
In 1970, David Stromeyer bought the 200-acre former dairy farm on Boston Post Road to establish his sculpting studio, Cold Hollow Iron Works.
An acclaimed artist with work exhibited in museums and universities, David first began working with steel in college, when the assemblage art movement was rising in popularity. He would go to the scrap yard and lug large pieces home in the back of his car, first drawn to steel because of its strength, durability and anonymity.
He admired the work of David Smith and Richard Serra, both American sculptors who produced large-scale, site-specific work.
“In the beginning, I used steel without manipulating it too much,” he told the Messenger in 2021. “Later, I found that with enough force, it becomes flexible, like plastic.”
In June 2014, David and Sarah Stromeyer opened Cold Hollow Sculpture Park. The park is “living,” changing as new works are added and moved. This, plus the varied conditions of weather and light, ensures the visitor's experience is continually refreshed.
After working with David and Sarah for the last year, Vogt said she’s learned a lot from them.
“On top of being talented, interesting and fascinating people, they're so warm, and you can feel how much they care about this. It's really a labor of love,” she said.
The Stromeyers will still be heavily involved in the park, because as Vogt said, Cold Hollow can’t exist without them. David is continually working on new sculptures (he added two in 2022) and Sarah helps manage programs and events.
“I almost feel like they've taken me under their wing. And now they are letting me fly, to bring us into the next phase of the park,” Vogt said. “That’s really exciting and again, feels like a big honor.”
