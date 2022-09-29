FRANKLIN COUNTY — See the craft and artwork of Northwest Vermont this weekend by visiting makers in their studios.
Open Studio Weekend, Oct. 1-2, presented by the Vermont Craft Council, gives visitors and collectors the opportunity to plan a tour that brings them through small towns to studios where they can purchase beautiful well-made things and talk with the artist that made them.
Eight artists in the state’s northwest region are participating, including metal workers, glassmakers, painters and weavers. Visit them between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.
Bridget Higdon is the Messenger's Managing Editor. She was previously a staff writer and before that the editor-in-chief of The Vermont Cynic, UVM's independent newspaper. She loves to explore Vermont by bike and do the snow dance.
