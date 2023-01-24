ST. ALBANS — Queen is returning to Kingman Fest this May.
After gauging public feedback, Kingman Fest organizers have booked Jesse Agan and the Music of Queen to headline the return of the popular springtime street festival.
“We put out a poll with a few options and asked people to make suggestions, and Queen was triumphant by a long shot,” event organizer Lauren Warshofsky said.
The inaugural Kingman Fest, held last year in May, filled downtown St. Albans with people looking to see Agan and his crew of musicians emulate the legendary 1970s rock band. After the night ended, Warshofsky said the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
“Afterward, we saw zero negative comments, and that to us was…wow,” Warshofsky said.
“Like how do we top that,” organizer Shannon Smith added.
They’re hoping Agan’s return will help. The local musician said he, too, was surprised by the positive reception and large crowds during last year’s Kingman Fest. While Agan’s Queen act was supposed to be a single performance, its popularity generated the demand for more concerts, and he’s now performed as Freddie Mercury throughout Vermont.
For his second appearance at Kingman Fest, he hopes to bring the same energy that crowds felt last year while adding a few changes to update the performance.
This year, for example, he won’t be adopting Mercury’s on-stage persona. During last year’s act, Agan jumped on stage with a green jumpsuit, matching green earrings and a mustache that rivaled Mercury’s famous look from the 1980s.
This year, he’s looking to bring a little more style from his personal set to mix it up and put more emphasis on the music.
“We’re doing less of a tribute band and more on doing great music as authentically as possible,” he said. “I was the only one on stage, looking like the character. I’m backing off of that, as long as we get the music going and do it justice.”
Agan said he’s not sure if those changes include any mixup to the first Kingman Fest’s set-list.
There most likely will be some reworking of the tracks due to plans to reduce the number of musicians on stage at one time, he said, but for the most part, attendees can expect the same high energy show as last year’s.
Improvements to Kingman Fest
While the Queen performance centers Kingman Fest, event organizers said they’ve also been working to update the other components of the Kingman block party.
They’re adding more food vendors after getting feedback from attendees, and they’re mixing up the cast of roaming mascots and characters that were available for photographs during last year’s event. Additional face painters and a mechanical bull will also be available.
This year’s biggest change, however, will be the addition of an expanded beer garden to be located near the front of the stage. Warshofsky said last year’s layout tended to lock the crowd in one place, and the updated plan will allow people to move around more naturally without feeling enclosed.
Like last year, it will also allow families and children to listen and enjoy the concert from pretty much anywhere on Kingman Street while checking out the on-street vendors and local businesses located on the street.
“That really was the purpose of this, to get people down on Kingman and see the improvement that the city has done,” Warshofsky said. “People don’t realize what’s available on Kingman Street.”
Kingman Fest, presented by Handy Toyota, is scheduled for the evening of May 13. The festival starts at 5 p.m. and wraps up at 9 p.m. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
More information on the event can be found https://kingmanfest.com.
