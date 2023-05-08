ST. ALBANS CITY – St. Albans, get ready for some rock anthems this weekend.
Kingman Fest is back.
After a successful inaugural event held last year, the popular concert returns with a second round of Queen music, performed once more by Queen specialists – Jesse Agan, Andre Maquera, Gary Spaulding and Tom Carvey.
Last year, the event ended up bringing 3,000 to 4,000 people into downtown St. Albans, and event organizers are looking for a repeat performance to bring in even bigger crowds.
The band, Jesse Agan and the Music of Queen, will also be taking a second round on the main stage, although there will be a few changes. Agan, for example, has dropped the Freddie Mercury persona.
“I don’t miss the mustache,” he said.
Over the last year, Agan said the group has recognized that there’s some strengths in stripping some of Queen’s styling from the performance. After the first Kingman Fest, the group realized that they didn’t want to head towards being a Queen tribute band, and so, they’ve taken a closer look at the music to really dive down into what made Queen something unique.
Agan said they also ran into a video of Queen bandmates talking about the importance of Queen’s music, which can get lost when focusing on its big characters, like frontman Freddie Mercury and guitarist Brian May.
“That’s the big takeaway that we’ve evolved from,” Agan said. “We can’t get rid of our personalities here, so why even try.”
In an effort to avoid the gimmick, Agan said they’ve taken hard looks at Queen’s setlist to emphasize what made the original band great, such as its almost operatic take on pop music, the band’s unique rhythms and its outstanding vocal talents.
Agan and his band also got their practice in. Following the first successful show, they performed Queen’s music at the Champlain Valley Fair this past August and at “The Big House” in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Agan said a year of singing as Freddie Mercury expanded his range and vocal talents, and at this year’s Kingman Fest, he’s going to be playing the piano for at least one song.
Such flexibility is often necessary for any live performance of Queen music. Even when the original bandmates were writing music in the ‘70s, they also had to adapt their studio hits to the stage, and Agan said his band tried to do similar adaptations, although newer technology has helped the process.
Guitarist Andre Maquera, for example, had a Brian May signature guitar during the first Kingman Fest, but he’s gotten another one to model the sound better the second time around while bringing his own decades of experience to round it out.
“I don’t think people will miss the mustache if entertained by a good show, and we’ll deliver,” Agan said.
The show starts at 7: 30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Family affairs
While Queen starts later in the night, Kingman Fest kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday to allow families to check out the additional festivities planned for the event.
Among the many local vendors and food trucks, early visitors will also find bouncy houses, friendly mascot characters, facepainting and puppies to entertain children before the big show starts.
Event organizers are also encouraging attendees to check out Kingman Street businesses, many of which will be open for the festival.
This past month, event organizer Shannon Smith said they had mostly wrapped up preparations for the festival, and they were waiting for the weather report to get an idea of the crowds.
A week away, it’s looking solid. According to weather.com, Saturday is supposed to have clear skies and a high of 69 degrees.
Proceeds raised from Kingman Fest will go toward St. Albans For the Future.
