EAST FAIRFIELD — One of Vermont’s most acclaimed duos, Kat Wright and Brett Hughes, will appear at a special mid-week show at the Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 6-8 p.m.
Kat and Brett are well known for their soaring harmonies, brilliant songwriting and arranging, and expert showmanship. Seasoned veterans and in-demand performers in their own right, their union in song is as captivating as any of music’s most bewitching duos, including Dolly Parton and Porter Wagner, Richard & Linda Thompson, Keeley Smith and Louis Prima.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Delicious light dinner fare and great desserts will be available for sale or BYO. In case of rain, the show will be held inside on the Meeting House stage.
Admission is $10. Children under 12 are admitted free. All proceeds support the ongoing restoration projects at the Meeting House on the Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.