EAST FAIRFIELD — Honest, vulnerable lyricism and a sultry sound come together with heart-bending harmonies and electric group chemistry in Honey & Soul.
This Burlington-based trio will appear at the Meeting House on the Green on Saturday, July 22, featuring songwriter and guitarist Hannah Hausman, cellist and bassist Cleo Flemming, and fiddle and banjo player Danica Cunningham.
Writing in Seven Days, Chris Farnsworth noted this about the May 5 release of their first full-length album, “Lady King:” “All but naked in its vulnerability, Lady King is a showcase of Hausman's songwriting and the trio's stunningly evocative vocal harmonies. From the soul inflected "Separate Her Heart" to the anthemic title track, it's a record that shows what a talented group of musicians can do with clear goals and the will to achieve them.”
They have been on the road this summer playing across New England, the Mid-Atlantic states, and into Canada since the release of “Lady King,” delighting audiences with stunning songs of dreams, desire and courage.
Admission this Saturday is still only $10, with all proceeds going to fund the ongoing Meeting House on the Green Preservation Project. Children under 12 are admitted free.
The concert starts at 5 p.m., and light fare and desserts will be available.
Unless the weather is inclement, the show will be outdoors on the green, so bring your chairs, blankets, coolers and picnic baskets for a classic Vermont summer experience. In the event of rain, the show will be inside the meeting house.
