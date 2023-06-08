Northwest Farmers Market 2022

A shopper browses the pickled vegetables and eggs available from Froggy Brook Farm at the Northwest Farmers Market on May 14 in St. Albans. 

ST. ALBANS CITY — The Northwest Vermont Farmers Market has free live music you can enjoy while shopping from local farmers and producers. 

The farmers market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday this summer and fall in Taylor Park in St. Albans City and accepts 3SquaresVT, Crop Cash and Farm to Family coupons. 

Here is a list of the bands playing this summer and fall:

CONANT

Saturday, June 10

Saturday, Sept. 16

Minced Oats

Saturday, June 17

Tom Pearo

Saturday, June 24

Purple Hat

Saturday, July 1

Uncle Jimmy

Saturday, July 8

Cooie DeFrancesco

Saturday, July 15

Saturday, Sept. 9

Third Shift

Saturday, July 22

Tyler Mast

Saturday, July 29

Connor Young

Saturday, Aug. 5

Saturday, Aug. 26

The Jarretts

Saturday, Aug. 12

Antara and Chris Cheney

Saturday, Aug. 19

Rusty Bucket

Saturday, Sept. 23

The Blue Rock Boys

Saturday, Sept. 30

 

