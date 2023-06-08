ST. ALBANS CITY — The Northwest Vermont Farmers Market has free live music you can enjoy while shopping from local farmers and producers.
The farmers market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday this summer and fall in Taylor Park in St. Albans City and accepts 3SquaresVT, Crop Cash and Farm to Family coupons.
Here is a list of the bands playing this summer and fall:
CONANT
Saturday, June 10
Saturday, Sept. 16
Minced Oats
Saturday, June 17
Tom Pearo
Saturday, June 24
Purple Hat
Saturday, July 1
Uncle Jimmy
Saturday, July 8
Cooie DeFrancesco
Saturday, July 15
Saturday, Sept. 9
Third Shift
Saturday, July 22
Tyler Mast
Saturday, July 29
Connor Young
Saturday, Aug. 5
Saturday, Aug. 26
The Jarretts
Saturday, Aug. 12
Antara and Chris Cheney
Saturday, Aug. 19
Rusty Bucket
Saturday, Sept. 23
The Blue Rock Boys
Saturday, Sept. 30
