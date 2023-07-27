Vermont’s beloved chamber music ensemble, Heliand is returning to Sheldon for the first time since 2019 to perform at Grace Church’s Summer Music at Grace series. The intimate acoustic of Grace Church offers an ideal environment for woodwinds and voices in an idyllic Vermont setting, the pastoral Missiquoi Valley of northwestern Vermont, surrounded by farms and midsummer flowers.
Heliand’s Katie Oprea, oboist from Bakersfield, joins Rachael Elliott, bassoonist from Cambridge, MA (originally of Lyndon) to perform an intimate set of music for oboe and bassoon along with favorite songs from Americana and folk traditions.
The concert takes place 7:30 pm on Friday, July 28 at Grace Church, located at 215 Pleasant Street in Sheldon.
Heliand is beloved for their joyful performances and captivating storytelling, and the group has developed a devoted following over the past 16 years of performing together. The musicians create a welcoming environment for all to enjoy the beauty of live music. Through their spoken introductions, they build bridges to the past and illuminate connections to the music of our time. Heliand’s members combine their varied and diverse musical experiences from around the world to create programs that are dynamic, compelling, and fun.
Admission is by freewill donation. For more information, please visit heliand.org.
