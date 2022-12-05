ST. ALBANS CITY — City hall was transformed into “Christmas in Paris” on Friday night with string lights, candles and French treats for the annual Festival of Trees holiday gala.
Returning for the first time in three years, the gala drew a smaller crowd than expected, but those who did attend enjoyed the live music and Christmas cheer.
“I had hoped for a larger attendance,” organizer Andrea Gagner-Murphy said. “I think we all got so used to being at home, that getting back into the habit of actually going out and doing things is sometimes a struggle.”
All proceeds from the event benefited the Josh Pallotta Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans by providing them with the tools and skills needed to better adapt to their lives post-service.
In 2021, the fund opened Josh’s House, a wellness and recreational center for veterans, in the old Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester.
New to the gala this year was the art auction, a live event that was logistically easier than the Christmas tree auction of years’ past. Visual artists donated original artworks for the event, and a painting by St. Albans artist Jon Young went for $450.
Attendees could also take part in the silent auction for a chance to win other locally-made items.
“The response from the community in that regard was fantastic,” Gagner-Murphy said.
Cozy kicked off the dancing portion of the evening around 8 p.m. The band had guests on their feet with funky cover songs like “Uptown Funk” and “Hold On I’m Coming.” Next on the stage was the Jessie Agan Experience around 10 p.m.
“Everybody was so pleased with the two bands that played and their level of professionalism was just top notch. The quality of sound they produced was above and beyond what I had hoped for,” Gagner-Murphy said.
Dawn Burt, who attended the gala with her family, said she had a wonderful time. She’s attended the last five galas and said each one has been full of holiday spirit.
Gagner-Murphy heard from other guests who were also happy with the food, decor and ambiance. She had help organizing the event from Arleigh Young, Deb Graziano, Jana McGrath and Jen DiNatale.
Looking to next year, Gagner-Murphy hopes to start the planning process sooner, specifically the publicity and marketing for the event.
“Because it didn't happen for a few years, it just kind of tends to fall off people's radar and now we just need to regenerate that interest and that traction again,” she said.
