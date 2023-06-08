Taylor Park Concert

Messenger File Photo

Musicians take to the Taylor Park stage every Wednesday in the summer. The first concert is set for 7 p.m. June 21.

 

ST. ALBANS CITY — For eleven Wednesdays this summer, Taylor park will host a free concert from 5:30-8 p.m. except for the first concert with Citizens Band which starts at 7 p.m Wednesday, June 21.

The concert will move to 14th Star Brewery when there is bad weather. Visit THE Downtown St. Albans Facebook page to stay in the loop.

Here is a list of bands playing at the summer concert series:

Citizens Band

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16

Still Kickin’

5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28

The Nobby Reed Project

5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5

Prydein

5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12

Bobby Cee

5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19

Mad Mojo

5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26

John Geno and InCahoots

5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2

Sister Speak Band

5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9

Ryan Sweezy Band

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23

New Time Swing Band

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30

 

