ST. ALBANS CITY — For eleven Wednesdays this summer, Taylor park will host a free concert from 5:30-8 p.m. except for the first concert with Citizens Band which starts at 7 p.m Wednesday, June 21.
The concert will move to 14th Star Brewery when there is bad weather. Visit THE Downtown St. Albans Facebook page to stay in the loop.
Here is a list of bands playing at the summer concert series:
Citizens Band
7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16
Still Kickin’
5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28
The Nobby Reed Project
5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5
Prydein
5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12
Bobby Cee
5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19
Mad Mojo
5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26
John Geno and InCahoots
5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2
Sister Speak Band
5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9
Ryan Sweezy Band
7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23
New Time Swing Band
7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30
