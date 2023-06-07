Saint Albans Museum (copy)

The front of the Saint Albans Museum.

ST. ALBANS CITY — Stop by the Saint Albans Museum at 10 a.m. every Saturday from June 10-Aug. 26 for free activities for kids ages 5-10 that are based on the institution’s exhibits.

All activities are free and designed to keep children busy during the summer months. 

The St. Albans Raid Game

10 a.m. Saturday, June 10

Pirates in St. Albans Bay

10 a.m. Saturday, June 17

Holy Cow! All About Cows

10 a.m. Saturday, June 24

Dig It! All About Fossils

10 a.m. Saturday, July 1

Maple Craft and Cookie Decorating

10 a.m. Saturday, July 8

Marvels of Medical History

10 a.m. Saturday, July 15

Church Street Festival (various activities)

10 a.m. Saturday, July 22

Off the Rails! All About the Railroad

10 a.m. Saturday, July 29

Seed Starter Bees Craft

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Paint like Norman Rockwell

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Abenaki Corn Husk Dolls

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Scrapbook Making

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

 

 

