ST. ALBANS CITY — Stop by the Saint Albans Museum at 10 a.m. every Saturday from June 10-Aug. 26 for free activities for kids ages 5-10 that are based on the institution’s exhibits.
All activities are free and designed to keep children busy during the summer months.
The St. Albans Raid Game
10 a.m. Saturday, June 10
Pirates in St. Albans Bay
10 a.m. Saturday, June 17
Holy Cow! All About Cows
10 a.m. Saturday, June 24
Dig It! All About Fossils
10 a.m. Saturday, July 1
Maple Craft and Cookie Decorating
10 a.m. Saturday, July 8
Marvels of Medical History
10 a.m. Saturday, July 15
Church Street Festival (various activities)
10 a.m. Saturday, July 22
Off the Rails! All About the Railroad
10 a.m. Saturday, July 29
Seed Starter Bees Craft
10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5
Paint like Norman Rockwell
10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Abenaki Corn Husk Dolls
10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Scrapbook Making
10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
