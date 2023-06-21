FRANKLIN — Musician, songwriter and native Vermonter Josh Worman returns to the Green Mountain music scene with a new album that features clever wordplay, tight harmonies and a quirky, diverse menu of musical styles.
On June 18, Worman officially released his fourth album, “Music Therapy.” The 12-track recording is available now at joshworman.bandcamp.com, and it will be on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, iTunes and several other platforms.
An album release event for “Music Therapy,” with live performances from Josh Worman & His Band, Members [sic], is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 23 at Grace Episcopal Church (215 Pleasant St., Sheldon) as part of the Summer Music at Grace concert series. Admission is free.
“I think this is the strongest album that I’ve recorded in my whole recording history,” said Worman, 54, a Franklin native and resident.
Worman’s backing band on “Music Therapy” is a talented group of musicians from Franklin who perform covers as Uncle John’s Band (even though, with all irony intended, they never play the Grateful Dead song from which their name is derived). The band is also named for group founder and retired educator/realtor John Cote, whose nephew Marc Chusid (keyboards) is an original member (along with his wife, Juli Davidson, a bass player and singer). The cover band started jamming in Franklin in 2015 or 2016.
When Worman asked his friend Ben Maddox of The Mountain Says No to record the new album, Maddox suggested that his bandmates might agree to back Worman — and much to Worman’s delight, they did.
In addition to Cote on harmonica, Uncle John’s Band features multi-instrumentalist and singer Adrian Benoit; Mandi Gates on percussion, sax, and backup vocals; Wesley Kempton, keyboards and vocals; Jen Raynak, another talented multi-instrumentalist and singer (and a tech & sound wiz to boot); Dan Sartwell, drummer, percussionist, and vocalist (and certified brewmaster at Black Flannel in Essex Junction); and the aforementioned Chusid and Davidson.
Worman said he feels lucky to have his friends from the band supporting him on the album.
“One thing I love about this band is that almost everyone lives in little ol’ Franklin,” Worman said. “I’ve lived in and played music in New York City and Nashville, and this is the best band I’ve ever been in. Everyone is so talented, and we always have a lot of fun when we play together.”
Worman’s songwriting relies on various styles, sometimes within a single song. “Music Therapy” pleasantly jumps from country and rock to metal and psychedelia.
The recording of the songs that make up Music Therapy took place in January and February of this year. Maddox also mixed and mastered the album with Worman, and he plays keyboards on one track.
Worman’s inner librarian shines on “Music Therapy.” He has been director of the Haston Library in Franklin since June 2019, and he was a circulation assistant for eight years in the Nashville Public Library system.
“I like being playful yet serious with my lyrics most of the time,” he said. “I really enjoy words and wordplay, jokes, puns, and changing or twisting around well-known sayings.”
Worman doesn’t really have a songwriting routine; lyrics will often pop into his head during mundane moments, such as driving or washing dishes, and sometimes that will lead to the creation of a song. His sense of humor is often on display. “Public Domain” is a short, funny song about a tune that instantly becomes public domain, and “Trigger Warning” is a lighthearted approach to a typically thorny topic.
Other songs are more poignant and personal, such as “The Caretakers,” which was inspired by the challenges associated with caring for his mother, Eugenia “Nini” Worman, also of Franklin, as well as the social issues that have come to the forefront since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyone needs and values caretakers, but who’s taking care of them?” Worman said. “It wasn’t easy to record The Caretakers, but I’m happy with the way it turned out. Once again, everyone in the band really helped a lot with that one.”
Worman’s late father, Nat, was a writer and reporter who also worked in public relations. Nini is a retired special educator. Worman, who is the youngest of five children, started playing guitar when he was 17. He graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton in 1987. He attended Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, NC, Hampshire College in Amherst, MA, and the New York Studio School in New York City. He earned a Master of Fine Arts in Visual Arts degree from the Vermont College of Fine Arts in 2012, the same year he returned to Franklin.
“It was kind of strange to be living in Vermont again after 20 years,” Worman said. “But over time, I began to appreciate being back in Franklin again. It’s really a special community. And it’s been a lot of fun to get to know the state again, and to explore places that I’ve never been to before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.