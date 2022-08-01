Franklin County Field Days returns to the Highgate Fairgrounds at noon on Thursday and lasts all weekend long. Get ready for four days of agricultural events, amusement rides, musical performances, exhibits, track events and food vendors.
Admission is $15 and includes parking.
Here's the full schedule of events.
Thursday, Aug. 4
10 a.m. Grounds open
12 p.m. Rides Open
4 p.m. Registration for Demolition derby and minivan mash-up
6 p.m. Satellite Poker ($25 buy-in) in back of milking parlor)
6 p.m.-9 p.m. Julia Parent on Main Stage
7 p.m. Demolition Derby
8 p.m. Jamie Lee Thurston (presented by Mckee's Pub and Grill) in the Saloon
Friday, Aug. 5
7-11 a.m. Breakfast at 4-H Booth
7:30 a.m. Grounds and exhibits open
9:30 a.m. Oxen pulling
11 a.m. 4-H Parade
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Old Man Garage Band on the Main Stage
12 p.m. Rides open
1 p.m. Food action in homemakers building
1:30 p.m. Antique tractor parade
2-3 p.m. Crafts in the 4-H building
3-6 p.m. Chris and Ericka
6 p.m. 4-H Dairy and fitting competition in pulling barn
6 p.m. Truck Pulls
7 p.m. Poker ($25 buy-in)
7:30-9:30 p.m. Friction on the Main Stage
Saturday, Aug. 6
7-11 a.m. Breakfast in 4-H booth
7:30 a.m. Grounds and exhibits open
9:30 a.m. Draft horse show in show ring
10 a.m. Open dairy show in pulling barn
10 a.m. Antique tractor parade
12 p.m. Rides open
12 p.m. Farm stock tractor pulls (2 wheel drive)
1 p.m. Make and take in homemaker building
1 p.m. Kid's Coin Roundup (sponsored by Peoples Trust Company)
1:30 p.m. Antique tractor parade
1:30pm-3:30pm: Chris and Ericka on the Main Stage
2:30 p.m. Registration for 15th annual gymkhana
3 p.m. Make and take in homemakers building
4 p.m. Little Piggy roundup
4 p.m. 15th annual gymkhana
4-7 p.m. Express Train on the Main Stage
6 p.m. Satellite Poker ($25 buy-in)
6 p.m. Tractor Pulls (Superfarm, Limited Pro, Semi Trucks, 4x4)
7:30-10:30 p.m. Jolly Roger Band on Main Stage
Sunday, Aug. 7
7-11 a.m. Breakfast in 4-H booth
7:30 a.m. Grounds and exhibits open
9:30 a.m. Draft horse pulls
10 a.m. Garden tractor pulls
10 a.m. ATV pull (trackside)
10 a.m. Poker main event ($125)
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Darcy Cahill on the main stage
12 p.m. Rides Open
12 p.m. Registration for Grady Howrigan Peddle Pull outside of commercial building
12:15 p.m. ATV drag race
1 p.m. Corn Hole ($20 per person)
1 p.m. Grady Howrigan Peddle Pulls
1 p.m. Make and take in homemakers building
2-4 p.m. Johnny Cash Tribute on the Main Stage
5 p.m. Exhibits close
5:30 p.m. Exhibits removed
All day events
4-H Exhibits
Train Rides
Mechanical Bull Riding
Battle Zone
Trampoline
Petting Zoo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.