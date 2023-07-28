MONTGOMERY — In helping a friend clean house deep in Montgomery’s backwoods, Sebastian Araujo stumbled upon lost treasure.
“To me this is like gold,” he said, eyes lighting up as he sifted through two large boxes of watercolor sketches, photographs and journals.
As an antique dealer and the curator at Montgomery Center for the Arts, Araujo is always on the lookout for untold stories. He found one earlier this summer at the home of Tony Whedon, a writer, musician and former professor.
At age 82, Whedon is getting ready to sell his home on Dreamers Lane, where he’s resided for half a century. Araujo’s discovery of two unopened boxes in his attic prompted Whedon to recall old memories about a complicated person in his life.
His mother.
Aida Anthony Whedon, born in 1915, was a talented artist of the American Regionalist movement. She painted, drew, etched and printed, and was a tutor to many future artists in the Long Island neighborhood where she lived.
Two boxes full of rough drafts — left in Tony’s possession after her death in 1994 — are practically a ready-made exhibit, complete with journals and newspaper clippings that provide glimpses into the artist’s life and the time period in which she worked.
This August, Araujo will show the items at MCA before sending them off to be professionally archived.
“My idea is, let’s just show it all,” Araujo said. “It’s a life story; it’s an amazing life story.”
Aida’s career was long and many-fold, full of creative adventures and ambitions, and though she received some recognition while she was alive, it was perhaps understated.
She put her career as an artist first at a time when it was bold for women to do so, and that had consequences — and perhaps unexpected benefits — for her family.
“My father would call her ‘the most famous person in the world’ sarcastically,” Tony recalled, before pausing to think of a better way to describe her.
“She was the center,” he said.
Sharing an untold story
Aida’s career, while bountiful, is little documented.
Pieces can be stitched together from online auctions of her work and reviews in newspapers, but nothing beats sitting down with her son.
Tony settled slowly onto his dark green sofa last week, Araujo perched on a nearby chair, craning his neck to listen.
“I’m sorry about the very long preface to this,” Tony said after 20 minutes of sharing some extended family history. “I’m not one of those genealogically hip people…but (family stories) were piled on me whether I wanted it or not.”
Aida Anthony Whedon was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. When she was 16, she ran away to New York City, where she lived with her aunt, Katharine Anthony, a notable writer and biographer.
Aida attended the Little Red School House, a progressive public-private school founded by her aunt’s life partner, Elisabeth Irwin. There, her eyes were opened to new educational opportunities and the many creative arts.
After high school, Aida attended the Art Students League, where artists like Norman Rockwell and Jackson Pollock had previously studied. She was instructed there by well-known painter of the time Thomas Hart Benton.
Benton admired Aida’s scenes of “local color,” also known as “American Regionalism.” At its height during the Great Depression, the movement depicted scenes of rural life and sought to define an American style of art that was independent from the European modes that had dominated decades past.
“Her stuff is quite primitive, the perspective is not accurate, but that adds to its charm,” Tony said, sifting through a box of drawings.
“And you can also see, that even though it might be sort of folk art-like, Aida was an educated person who knew about art and about art history,” Araujo added.
Aida showed her work for the first time in 1937 at the Maynard Walker Gallery in New York. The gallery was two years old at the time and known for exhibiting Regionalist work.
After marrying sculptor Daniel Whedon and giving birth to Tony, Aida and family moved to Port Washington, a neighborhood on Long Island. Aida and Daniel started making furniture and home decor, catering to the area’s affluent families.
The two made tables of all kinds and ceramic tile-framed mirrors. Aida would draw floral and fauna scenes on a piece of transparent paper that assistants then traced onto the tiles. Dan worked with the wood.
“Post-war was the big era of the coffee table,” Araujo said. “This is sort of the pre-Martha Stewart period. People were just beginning to nest again.”
Lasting legacy
While the Whedons were mostly successful selling their work, Tony recalled a poor childhood until Katharine Anthony died in 1965, leaving Aida much of her wealth.
The Whedons used the money to buy a new house in Port Washington, the historic Dodge Barn, where Aida had her own art studio. Tony said it was around this time that she added printmaking and etching to her repertoire of painting and drawing.
Later, Aida and Daniel opened the Whedon School of Art. During its tenure, thousands of students came through its doors.
“She became a mentor to lots of people in town and on Long Island. That's a very important part of her life. She was a great teacher,” Tony said.
Wanting a place where her students could showcase their work locally, Aida helped found the Graphic Eye Gallery in 1974. The cooperative gallery showed a variety of artistic mediums until closing in 2018.
“Although they wouldn’t have called it feminist, it certainly was mostly women,” Tony said of the artists who displayed work at the gallery.
In her obituary in the New York Times, Aida was called a “bustling mother hen” to her students, but the attention ladened upon them meant she had little time for her own two children.
“When you grow up with artistic, driven parents, you don't expect much,” Tony said. “My mother was a great mom, up until when I was 11 or 12 years-old. Then she didn’t care.”
The independence Aida gave Tony was perhaps what led him to the nomadic lifestyle that eventually inspired his own writing and artistic pursuits.
After traveling much of the United States and graduating from the Iowa Writers Workshop, he became a professor at Johnson State University and moved with his wife to the house on Dreamers Lane in Montgomery.
Communication with his mother dwindled through the years, but he followed in her footsteps in a way he maybe had not realized until telling her story last week.
At 82, he’s lived longer than she did, but is as driven as she was in her later years — still writing, painting and performing locally as a saxophonist.
“One of the hazards of being an older writer is you become nostalgic,” Tony said, near the end of the conversation. “Nostalgia is a killer.”
“I find this very interesting,” he continued, gesturing to the boxes containing the many memories. “But I've got to move on, I don’t want to look at the past. I want to reflect and have perspective that I couldn’t have had before.”
