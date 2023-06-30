ALBURGH — “I’m a Vermonter. I do what I want-er.”
Anne Lepeltier can remember when her grandpa used to say the phrase, but she hasn’t heard the sentence much these days.
With the Freedom & Unity Festival scheduled for July 29, she’s hoping to bring it back.
“It feels like we’ve gotten away from this concept of freedom and unity,” she said. “Everything becomes something where they're forced to pick a side on and align on that side, even asinine stuff. … We need something that brings people back to freedom and unity. We’re all in this together, whatever this is.”
Over the last year, Lepeltier has been organizing a reggae-themed festival to take place at the Alburgh Golf Links and celebrate the idea, and she’s bringing in international acts from Kingston – Jamaica’s capital city – to bring a new vibe to northern Vermont.
The final product is an all-day event featuring live music, local vendors, food trucks and workshops run by Vermonters. The overall theme is to celebrate community and those things that make Vermont unique – like its live-and-let-live ideology and preference for a smaller scale, she said.
As an example, she highlighted the planned workshops related to food sovereignty.
“During the pandemic, we realized how fragile our food system is. We had runs on common items, on things like bread and tomatoes. … We want to encourage people to support growing their own food,” she said.
The workshops will show attendees how it’s done firsthand from Vermonters who have been able to follow through with that ideal by creating their off-grid homes out of recycled materials like windows, reclaimed tires and hand-held tools.
Other workshops will also feature yoga sessions, hand drumming, herbal remedies, a panel on homeschooling and kids crafting.
As for the music, Lepeltier said she’s bringing in a wide range of acts, with an emphasis on reggae. While Runkus and Royol Blu will be coming in from Jamaica, other acts are closer to home, such as the jam band Roots of Creation. Additional acts include Jubba White, Earthkry, Soulstice, Konflik, Vince Lepeltier and DJ Big Dog.
“Who doesn’t love good vibes and reggae? A lot of reggae has the same themes of freedom, unity. We’re all one people. We’re all one love. We’re all good,” she said.
Attendees can also listen to the live music while grabbing a drink at Kraemer & Kin, the brewery located at the Alburgh Golf Links.
Lepeltier said she was also able to book Zuby, a rising star in libertarian circles. While he’s gained some social media influence due to his public speaking and political outlooks (Zuby recently interviewed Elon Musk on his podcast), Lepeltier said she booked him as a musical act because of his hip-hop roots.
While music and workshops will take up the festival’s two stages, the rest of the festival grounds will be set up for food trucks and vendors to use. With so many local creators and artisans in Vermont, she figured the larger festival would be a good place for those with locally made products to find an audience.
Interested vendors and event sponsors can still find a spot by contacting Lepeltier at Onelovermont@gmail.com
“Vermont has always been cut from a different fabric,” she said. “It’s what makes Vermont a special place. It’s why people come to visit and why they come to live here. It’s not the economic outlook. They move here because they like that culture.”
The Freedom & Unity Festival is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Tickets are $38 for adults and $12 for teens. Kids 12 and under get in free.
More information about the event can be found at https://onelovermont.com/.
