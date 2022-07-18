EAST FAIRFIELD — The sound of a horn, the strum of a guitar and “good feelings” will fill the valley next week in a tradition decades-strong.
The 30th annual Jig in the Valley — a near day-long event of musical performances, food and games — will take place on Sunday, July 31 on the green of the East Fairfield Meeting House.
The Jig is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Fairfield Community Center, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022.
The community center is located in the old town elementary school just behind the Meeting House. The building was bought by the Town of Fairfield in 1990 after a group of vocal community members, including Michele Bessett and Bob Iwaskiewicz advocated for its revitalization.
“It was in horrible disrepair and the town kind of wanted to get rid of it,” Bessett said. “But we got the whole community involved to keep the building.”
About 10 community members, many of whom are still volunteers today, went door to door with a petition. The numerous signatures collected eventually persuaded the town to purchase the building and lease the space to the community center for $1 a year.
State grants — but most notably community donations — have funded its repair in the decades since.
The first Jig in the Valley was held in September 1992 to raise money for the center. It’s happened every year since, except for a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a reunion of sorts, not only for the musicians, but for the people of our little village who we’ve all grown old with,” Iwaskiewicz said.
The valley’s musical origins
Musicians have called Fairfield and Bakersfield home since the 1960s, when the late pianist John Cassel moved to the valley.
“One musician attracted another who attracted another and another until this whole community was created that’s been existing now for 50 years,” Iwaskiewicz said. “John is the reason all of us are here.”
Cassel’s hill farm in Bakersfield quickly became a meeting place for local musicians to play and to feast.
“John had the gift of speaking the universal language of music,” his wife Becky told the Messenger. “He could communicate with anyone and did so through song. That began the relationship between a hippie musician and a farming community.”
Cassel played music at numerous weddings, anniversary parties, funerals and fundraisers, Becky recalled. She said it was not unusual for him to arrive somewhere and set up his keyboard and the party would start.
“In a barn, house, field … They were pop up parties before pop up was a thing,” she said.
The green of the Meeting House was Cassel’s favorite place to perform, Becky added, because it allowed him to connect with friends and neighbors while helping support efforts to bring the arts to a rural setting.
Cassel died of a heart attack in 2014 after one of his regular shows at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, but his memory lives on in the music that continues to be made in the valley.
Bessett said Cassel played at the first few Jigs in the Valleys, and his act was always a highlight.
“We're very proud of the fact that he lived right here in town,” she said.
Memories from early Jigs
At the first Jig in 1992, musicians performed from the back of a flatbed trailer. It was hot, Iwaskiewicz recalled, so the next year organizers moved the event under the shade of the green’s maple trees.
Because of the musical gigs that often popped up in garages and in farm fields, East Fairfield was ripe for this kind of festival, Iwaskiewicz said.
The first few Jigs were held at the end of September, but the event was later moved to late July to take advantage of more reliably nice weather.
In early years, Ben & Jerry’s used to donate several boxes of Peace Pops to the event. Iwaskiewicz recalled that the ice cream on a stick was the perfect treat to enjoy while listening to music in the sun.
“I used to love this part,” he said. “We’d run out with these boxes of Peace Pops and just hand them all out to everybody for free.”
Bessett has always been touched by how many bands donate their time to play at the event. She said nobody’s been paid with anything other than a good meal.
The Nobby Reed Project, a blues group from Highgate, has performed at the Jig 10 to 15 times.
“I’ve seen it grow,” Nobby Reed, the group’s guitarist, told the Messenger. “It’s a real nice community event.”
As the former owners of Jeff’s Seafood in St. Albans, Bessett and Iwaskiewicz said serving good food has been part of the Jig’s mission since the start. In the beginning, volunteers came together in someone’s kitchen to cook up the popular potato and pasta salads, pies and other desserts.
”That’s a fun part of the community center. It has a great reputation for having lots and lots of talents in terms of musicians and artists and good cooks,” Bessett said.
What the Jig funds
For 30 years, Jig ticket sales have funded a variety of programs at the Fairfield Community Center.
One of the most popular programs is the center’s Community Meals, which prior to the COVID-19 pandemic brought community members together at lunch time for good food and a few laughs.
“Picture this: it’s noon on a Tuesday in February and 40 people are eating a home-cooked meal and someone is entertaining them by playing the guitar,” Iwaskiewicz said. “It was very heartening.”
Bessett said the center is working hard to bring these events back in a way that keeps attendees’ health and safety in mind. In the meantime, the center has been delivering chef-cooked meals and groceries to migrant farm workers and senior citizens.
The community center's director told the Messenger that though the farms of Fairfield produce a lot of food, there are few places to shop for it in town, so the meal delivery program fills a void.
“Outside of a few gas stations, the nearest grocery store is 30 minutes away, so for some people our deliveries are the only way they get food,” she said.
The Fairfield Community Center also has a food shelf, which is open from 1:30-5 p.m. every Tuesday. Its hours were recently expanded.
Community donations are also helping to fund the center’s ever-growing kids summer camp, called Black Creek Adventure. The six-week sumer program was initially capped at 30 campers, but has skyrocketed in 2022 to include 65.
The community center also hosts a variety of one-time events like vaccination and blood drives, movie nights and open mics. Part of the Maple Run Unified School District’s early childhood program resides at the center too.
“The building has a lot of uses,” Bessett said. “And the programming has changed over time as needs change.”
What to expect this year
From noon to dusk on Sunday, July 31, event-goers can expect what’s become beloved over the last 30 years: a full line-up of musical acts, a flea market, family actives and food. Tickets are $10 per person and $25 per family.
Practically nowhere else can you see a day’s worth of musical performances for $10, Bessett said.
There will be burgers, hot dogs and chicken hot off the grill, as well as sesame noodles, potato salad, watermelon and wood-fired pizza. Deb Paradee will also be present with her “famous” pie table.
Becky Cassel is organizing this year’s raffle and silent auction. She said donations from local businesses have funded the raffle’s cash prizes — $1,000 for first, $350 for second and $150 for third — so that all proceeds from ticket sales can go directly to the Fairfield Community Center.
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased for $20 at Stones Service Station in East Fairfield, the community center and at the Mango Jam concert at the Meeting House on Saturday, July 23.
“So much of this event is just about good feelings amongst people,” Iwaskiewicz said. “It’s why they keep coming back.”
