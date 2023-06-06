ENOSBURG — The 2023 program at the Cold Hollow Sculpture Park celebrates talented creators of art in the final installment of three years of investigating “making.”
This season, the park will be open four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting June 10 through Oct. 9.
“We’ll hear from a diverse group of presenters: a musician, a multimedia artist, a textile and fashion pioneer, a woodmaker, and two community builders,” said Chloe Vogt, director at the Park. “We will learn how they employ new technologies and keep traditional ones alive and relevant. We will consider products of making that are both tangible and ephemeral. We will listen, interact, watch and build together. And, yes, we will be amazed.”
Special Opening Event
When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 18
The park kicks off its season with a community gathering in celebration of Potluck, its newest sculpture installation. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of picnicking, art-making and exploring the park grounds. The day will also feature an artist talk by David Stromeyer on the making of Potluck.
Fabiola Mendez performs Afrorriqueña
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Groundbreaking Puerto Rican cuatro virtuoso Fabiola Méndez presents the music from her latest album "Afrorriqueña," paying tribute to the African influences in Puerto Rican culture and figures like the Jíbaro, farmers who were iconic symbols of traditional Puerto Rican country life and drove many populist political and artistic movements.
Performance and Workshop with Artist-In-Residence Olaniyi Akindiya
When: Noon, Saturday, July 29
The park welcomes its 2023 artist-in-residence, Olaniyi R. Akindiya. Olaniyi is a mixed media artist who draws inspiration from Ghanaian and Nigerian textile traditions for sculptural pieces that explore a range of social issues. During his two-week residency (July 22 - Aug. 4), Olaniyi will create a temporary installation in the park, inviting visitors of all ages to join him in building the piece during a special event on July 29. Following an interactive performance by the artist, attendees will join Olaniyi in gathering found objects and materials in the park to help construct the piece.
Transcending Artforms: The Power of Material and Learned Culture with Aaron York
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Aaron York will discuss what defines Wabenaki arts and culture and how the non-verbal language of material culture can transcend the limitations of communication through speech or the written word, helping us to cross racial divides, political boundaries and time itself.
Creating Community for Vermont Artists: A Conversation with Hanna Satterlee and Christy Mitchell
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
Dancer/choreographer Hannah Satterlee, founder of Vermont Dance Alliance, joins Mitchell, executive director of the South End Arts & Business Association, for a conversation about creating rural arts communities, moderated by park board member Rosemary Branson Gill.
Can Nanotextiles be Fashionable? A Presentation with Juan Hinestroza, Rebecca Q. Morgan ’60 Professor of Fiber Science & Apparel Design at Cornell
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7
In this lecture, Professor Hinestroza will present several cases in which his laboratory used nanoparticles, nanolayers and nanostructures to create novel functionalities on the surface of fabrics, such as a cotton thread-based wearable sensor for non-invasive diagnosis of diabetes.
ADULT & FAMILY WORKSHOPS
Adult Workshops Schedule
Sept. 9 | 11 a.m. Circle Singing in Sculpture with Juneberry Music. Tickets $25, Limited to 25 attendees
July 7 & 8 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Promptings: A Two-Day Generative Poetry Workshop with Baron Wormser. Tickets: $195, Limited to 10 attendees
August 12 | 11 a.m. Charcoal Drawing with Vera Gates. Tickets: $25, Limited to 25 attendees. For ages 16+
Sept. 30 | 3-6 p.m. Capturing Cold Hollow: Photography Workshop with Wayne Tarr. Tickets: $25, Limited to 25 attendees
Family Workshop Schedule
June 18 | 1-4 p.m. Whether steel or paper, the possibilities of sculpture are endless! During this workshop, attendees will create their very own sculpture using simple craft supplies to explore color, shape, and scale.
Oct. 1 | 11a.m.-2 p.m. Kite-Making. The park hosts its 2nd Annual Kite Day. Attendees may build a unique and colorful kite or bring their own to fly in the Park meadows.
Register to attend programs you are interested in at www.coldhollowsculpturepark.com/programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.