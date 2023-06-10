ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Business and Community Association is bringing back its Summer Sounds on Lincoln Park music series. Each month a band will play from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the park on Main Street.
There will be music and food trucks on site and a farmers market from 4-7 p.m for the first time this year.
The Nobby Reed Project
5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, June 19
Rain date: Wednesday, June 21
The Tenderbellies
5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 17
Rain date: Wednesday, July 19
Carol Ann Jones and The Superchargers
5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21
Rain date: Wednesday, Aug. 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.