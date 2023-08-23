EAST FAIRFIELD — Join Franklin County’s Blue Rock Boys on the village green in East Fairfield on Saturday, Aug. 26, for a high energy tour of multiple genres of great music spanning decades.
Featuring Eric Bushey (Vocals/4 & 5-String Banjos/Electric Guitar), Cliff Crosby (Vocals/Acoustic Guitar/Harp), Michael Bjella (Saxophone/Flute) and Sabina Perkins (Vocals/Percussion), they bring their own mix of tight harmonies and varied instrumentation to originals and covers of old fiddle tunes, vintage County, R&B, jazz, The Stones, Beatles, Hendrix and beyond.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Delicious light dinner fare and great desserts will be available for sale or BYO. In case of rain, the show will be held inside the Meeting House.
The performance runs from 5-7 p.m. Admission is $10. Children under 12 are admitted free.
All proceeds support the ongoing restoration projects at the Meeting House on the Green.
For more information go to meetinghouseonthegreen.org or call 802-827-6626.
