Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northwest, and southern Vermont, including the following counties, in central Vermont, Eastern Addison, Orange, Washington and Western Addison. In northeast Vermont, Caledonia, Essex and Orleans. In northwest Vermont, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Western Chittenden and Western Franklin. In southern Vermont, Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Western Rutland and Western Windsor. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Half an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall will result from morning rain showers which will be heavy at times on Thursday. Afternoon thunderstorms will add additional rainfall to already saturated soils, leading to possible flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&