EAST FAIRFIELD — The last Sunday in July means the Jig in the Valley, and this year’s, on July 30, promises a day of great music, delicious food, wonderful kids’ activities, raffles and abundant surprises.
The day kicks off on the village green in East Fairfield at noon, beginning eight hours of superb music including Rusty Bucket, The Dale and Darcy Band, Coane, Rowell, and Lewis; Christine Malcom and Kate Brook Romp, New Orleans piano virtuoso Galen Cassidy Peria and his band; Nobby Reed Project; and the Joe Moore Band.
There’ll be homemade wood-fired pizza, a parade with Black Creek Adventure Camp’s Puddledock Circus, raffles galore, and as always, grilled chicken, burgers, hotdogs and fresh side salads under the food tent.
Admission is still just $10 per person, or $25 for a family. All proceeds go to supporting the Fairfield Community Center’s many important programs, including community meals on Tuesdays, the local food shelf and a variety of kids’ programs including Black Creek Adventure Camp.
Event is rain or shine. If rain threatens, the music will move indoors onto the Meeting House stage.
“Aside from being the community center’s most important fundraiser of the year, the Jig has become a much-cherished part of summer in Franklin County,” said Nancy Shaw, one of the Jig organizers. “As anyone who has attended one of these can attest, it’s a great party, but it’s also much more than that. It’s a celebration of the very best of Vermont.”
For more info or to volunteer to help with food or other details, call the Fairfield Community Center at 827-3130.
Kids’ activities will run the whole day.
For more information on the Jig see www.fairfieldcommunitycenter.org
