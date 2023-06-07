EAST FAIRFIELD — The Meeting House at the Green concert series returns this summer to East Fairfield and will offer a musical respite.
The origins of the Meeting House concerts date back to the fall of 2012 when community members began brainstorming ways to restore the historic building. The house was acquired for $1 from the United Church of Bakersfield and East Fairfield that December.
Two unique Vermont veteran singer/songwriters take the stage on Saturday, June 10, each taking a set to create one fabulous show.
Vermont native Ben Patton has been writing, recording and performing music since the late nineties. His idiosyncratic style, combining sixties-tinged power pop, jazzy musical theater, heartfelt folk and quirky alt-rock has attracted a loyal international fan base. Ben has written and recorded fourteen solo albums, since his first in 2004.
In a review of his latest album “Hyde’s Hill Henhouse,” Seven Days VT said:
“Reaching deep into yesteryear, the multi-instrumentalist often composes songs so steeped in tradition that you might think he cribbed them from Cole Porter.” During the pandemic, Ben began a weekly YouTube series called “Ben Sings Old Songs.” He continues to put out a new interpretation of an American Songbook gem each Wednesday morning.
Over the years, Tim McKenzie has shared the stage with many of Vermont’s finest musicians in a variety of configurations. And while touring the East Coast with a regionally popular band out of Burlington years ago (Pine Island), he also shared the bill - and the stage - with many musicians of national stature. “Giants all!,” McKenzie said. “I, however, am about the same size I ever was …give or take 30 pounds.”
McKenzie's crystalline pure vocals, guitar virtuosity, and seductive charm never fail to delight audiences, as is sure to happen during this evening’s show.
Meeting House continues to use admission fees from the concerts to improve and restore the meeting house.
Admission is $10 per person with children under 12 allowed in for free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the music.
Chef-prepared, delicious food including outrageously delectable desserts will be for sale, or you can bring your own and picnic on the green.
Ben Patton/Tim McKenzie
5 p.m. Saturday, June 10
Left Eye Jump Band
5 p.m. Saturday, June 24
Mango Jam
5 p.m. Saturday, July 8
Honey and Soul
5 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Kat Wright and Brett Hughes
6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9
The Blue Rock Boys
5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey
5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Bob and Sarah Amos Band
5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23
