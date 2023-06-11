ST. ALBANS TOWN — Held every week from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at St. Albans Bay Park, the farmers market features the staples of many St. Albans Town events – good music, good food and good drink.
At least 24 vendors have signed up for this year’s market, and event organizers expect the market and concerts to continue to grow in popularity as it becomes a staple in the weekly schedule of families around the area.
The current listing of bands booked for each week can be found below:
Bad Horsey: June 15
Jolly Rogers Band: June 29
Shane Murley Band: July 6, Sept. 7
Chris and Erica: July 13
Bad MOJO: July 20
Still Kicking: July 27
Ron Gagnon: Aug. 3
The Dirty Looks Band: Aug. 10
Nobby Reed: Aug. 17
No Where Washington: Aug. 24
Parks manager John Montagne said many of the town events, such as its farmer’s market, are usually good stops for families. While children use the playgrounds and wide open spaces, parents can usually relax while shopping and sipping a drink.
