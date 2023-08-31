MONTGOMERY — "Altered Landscape," an exhibit by Vermont painter Alan Morse, is on display this September at Montgomery Center for the Arts.
Born in Quincy, Massachusetts, Morse knew at a young age that he wanted to be an artist. For him, art was an inherited gift and a passion that would awaken slowly.
Before his grandmother's death, she placed her old paint box and pallet in his hands urging him to create art. That gift is part of the exhibit that's on display from 1-4 p.m. weekends in September.
Studying psychology and sociology in college, Morse spent time in Romania volunteering at an orphanage, which had a deep and lasting impact on him. It was there that he met an artist who invited him to his studio and encouraged him to paint. Before coming back to the United States, Morse purchased a cheap watercolor set, and when he got home he began to paint in earnest.
Morse's earlier work is often dark and reflected an awareness of the troubled side of the world and his own self-exploration and personal growth. After marrying, moving to Vermont and having two daughters, his work began to change.
Morse now takes traditional scenes of farms, woodlands and pastures and breaks them down into blocks of light and color. Even the iconic covered bridges of Vermont become under the hand of Morse, twisted into roller coasters, and are redefined by his inventive eye and skillful brush.
When you walk into the MCA gallery this month, anyone who knows and loves Vermont, will instantly recognize the lush landscapes that are unique and found nowhere else. However, under Morse’s brush they are give a new life and an imaginative meaning found in few other artistic visions today.
Morse will give an artist talk about his work at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at the gallery. The talk will also be broadcast on MCA's Facebook page.
