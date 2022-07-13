MONTGOMERY — The “most New England style of art” is on display this month at the Montgomery Center for the Arts.
Curated by M Sebastian Araujo, “A Stitch in Time” features the stitched and appliqued quilts of Beth Burgess, an artist from Montgomery Center.
The quilts on view are also for sale and feature country scenes, floral patterns and geographic shapes. The gallery is open 12-4 p.m. every weekend at 2 Mountain Rd in Montgomery Center.
Burgess, a retired teacher, says quilting is now her passion. She specializes in applique, a difficult stitching technique that gives her quilts an almost three-dimensional effect and raises her work to the next level, Araujo said.
“A Stitch in Time” is just one exhibit in a full summer line-up at the MCA. Find out more at www.montgomerycenterforthearts.com.
