Kids Kitchen-Apples, Apples, Apples Galore
When: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23
Where: Swanton Recreation, 16 Jewett St., Swanton
Details: This workshop will provide a structured kitchen environment for kids grades 1-6. Lessons on nutrition, kitchen safety and cooking will be provided by an experienced chef and each workshop will cost $10 per child. Register online at Swanton Recreation’s website.
Zen with a Pen
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 First St., Swanton
Details: Explore creative doodling with Judy Paxman to help let the week's stress melt away. Pre registration is required by calling (802)868-2559 or emailing faith.dubois@abenakination.com. This event is brought to the community for free by the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi and the VT Dept. Of Health.
Child Car Seat Inspection Event
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Highgate Volunteer Fire Department, 2996 VT Route 78, Highgate
Details: Make sure your child is riding safe by attending this free car seat inspection event. Bring your child, your car and your child’s safety seat to receive personal instruction on proper installation and use from a nationally certified technician. Co-sponsored by Highgate and Franklin Fire Departments, as well as the Be Seat Smart Program.
Cooking Class
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Sheldon Interfaith Food Shelf
Details: Kids in grades 5 and up are invited to participate in this free cooking class offered by the Sheldon Library. Class size is limited; please pre-register at 802-933-2524 or smllibrarian@gmail.com. See the menu at: www.facebook.com/sheldonmunicipallibrary.
Introduction to Mindfulness and Meditation
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Details: This class is the first in a three part series that will explore ways to help reduce stress and stay centered. Everyone is welcome. The class is free, but please call to reserve your spot: 802-524-4555.
Saint Albans Museum Disc Golf Tournament
When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation, St. Albans
Details: The Saint Albans Museum is hosting a disc golf tournament to support its mission of protecting local history and culture. There will be a full 18-hole course with two person teams as well as recreational and advanced divisions with prizes for each division.
Chicken Pie Supper
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Richford United Methodist Church, 86 River St., Richford
Details: A meal featuring chicken pie, mashed potatoes with gravy, squash, beets, cole slaw and pie. The cost for adults is $12 and $6 for children ages 6-12. It is recommended but not required to order ahead by calling 802-848-3477. Leave a message if no one answers. Proceeds to benefit repairing the church.
The Johnny Cash Tribute Show
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: The Opera House at Enosburg Falls
Details: The Johnny Cash Tribute Show returns to the Opera House at Enosburg Falls with a brand new show that you don't want to miss. Doors open 6:30 p.m., cash bar. Tickets are $20 and are available in advance below or at the door night of.
Second Annual Outdoor Market & Fall Gathering
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25
Where: The Soule House, 123 North Road, Fairfield
Details: Local vendors and food will be available for sale at this event as well as horse-pulled wagon rides.
2022 Buddy Walk
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Details: A walk to educate, advocate and celebrate with the Down Syndrome community, hosted by Northwest Counseling and Support Services. All are welcome to show their support for inclusion and acceptance during Down Syndrome awareness month by creating a team to walk. There will also be a sensory toy station, bouncy house, free food and drinks.
Looking Ahead:
Medicare 101 Workshop
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27
Where: 1 Franklin Park West, St. Albans
Details: Head to this free workshop to learn about Medicare Parts A and B and when to enroll. Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplement, Advantage Plans, and more will also be discussed. Call 802-429-8302 to RSVP.
EBCA Candidate Meet & Greet
When: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27
Where: The Opera House at Enosburg Falls
Details: Hosted by the Enosburg Business & Community Association, this event will offer each candidate 5 minutes to introduce themselves. Light refreshments and mingling will ensue. The event will be indoor and outdoor to accommodate any concerns.
