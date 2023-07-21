ALBURGH — Those looking to learn how to prevent erosion and stormwater runoff on their property can learn more about the topic from Friends of Northern Lake Champlain next week.
FNLC is hosting a Shoreline Social in Alburgh to provide advice for how property owners can protect their shoreline to improve water quality in Lake Champlain.
The event will include a short presentation and resources for the attendees to take home. All Alburgh and Isle La Motte residents are welcome to attend and enjoy the provided light refreshments.
The event will be hosted from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at the Kraemer and Kin taproom in Alburgh. The organization asks attendees to RVSP, which they can do by clicking here, to anticipate how much food to provide.
