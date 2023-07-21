Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CLINTON...NORTHERN GRAND ISLE AND NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES... At 348 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alburgh Village, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include... Chazy, Alburgh Village, Champlain, Swanton Village, Isle La Motte, Swanton, South Alburgh, Rouses Point, Alburgh, Alburgh Dunes State Park, North Hero, St. Albans Town, Highgate, Reed Point, Wagner Point, North Hero State Park, Alburg Tongue, Scott Point, Butler Island, and Ransoms Bay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH