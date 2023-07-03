Things To Do featured Alburgh Fourth of July Parade: Road closures and what to expect written by JEAN MACBRIDE jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com Published on Jul 3, 2023 Follow Jean MacBride Reporter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community members purchased 104 tickets for the “Labor of Love” fireworks display in Alburgh on Sept. 5. COURTESY PHOTO ALBURGH — Alburgh will be celebrating the Fourth of July on Tuesday with a parade, fireworks and a barbecue. The parade will kick of fat 11 a.m. Participants cna begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. The following roads will be closed until the parade ends:Jarvis LaneWinters LaneWinters Lane ExtWood LaneWest Shore Road from truck route to villageImmediately after the parade there will be a chicken barbecue at American Legion Post 60 with Just Us playing rock tunes from 12:30-4:30 p.m.Fireworks will take place at dusk at Alburgh Community Education Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Written By Jean MacBride Reporter Jean handles the Messenger calendar, weekly real estate and submitted content from the community, so you can know what's happening in your town. She also covers government meetings and profiles local businesses.jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com | Author email Follow Jean MacBride Reporter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned: • Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here. • Don’t spam us. • Don’t attack our journalists. Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful. Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Share your opinion Join the conversation Log In | Sign Up Most Popular Stories Swanton Town Selectboard nixes Route 78 sidewalk project Check out Caleb Laroche's Messenger Sports Awards for the 2023 spring season! Check out David Laroche's Messenger Sports Awards for the Spring season! Swanton Recreation to launch Corn Festival on Aug. 12 Northwest and Northeast faced off in the 9/10 District baseball tournament on Saturday! Check out the photos!! Weather Currently in Saint Albans 77° Partly Cloudy78° / 66° 7 PM 77° 8 PM 75° 9 PM 72° 10 PM 70° 11 PM 69° Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. E-edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. Signup today! Messenger Today Get a selection of the Messenger's best reporting direct to your inbox each and every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Calendar Employment Ads PART-TIME DRIVER We are hiring! Bulletin Business & Service Ads Lamothe Repair Shop Dave's Concrete Belrose Home Inspection TIMOTHY S. Blue Ribbon Carpet Cleaning D&S Chimney Service Menard Handyman and Property Maintenance Above All Photography and Videography Hank Gadouas Concrete Northern Basement Systems Bulletin © Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.