Alburgh fireworks

Community members purchased 104 tickets for the “Labor of Love” fireworks display in Alburgh on Sept. 5.
ALBURGH — Alburgh will be celebrating the Fourth of July on Tuesday with a parade, fireworks and a barbecue. 
 
The parade will kick of fat 11 a.m. Participants cna begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. The following roads will be closed until the parade ends:
  • Jarvis Lane
  • Winters Lane
  • Winters Lane Ext
  • Wood Lane
  • West Shore Road from truck route to village

Immediately after the parade there will be a chicken barbecue at American Legion Post 60 with Just Us playing rock tunes from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Fireworks will take place at dusk at Alburgh Community Education Center.

