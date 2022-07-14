The International Workshop on Agritourism will take place from Aug. 30-Sept. 1 and feature educational sessions, poster presentations, hands-on workshops, farm tours and networking events.
Farmers, agricultural service providers, tourism experts and those interested in learning more about agritourism will be able to attend and share their knowledge, experiences and expertise.
The registration fee of $500 for the three-day conference also includes farm visits on Wednesday afternoon. Trips to Philo Ridge Farm and Shelburne Farms, among others, will include a workshop on a specific topic.
There are scholarships available for Vermont agricultural producers who would like to attend. For information, visit www.agritourismworkshop.com
