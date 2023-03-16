ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans Recreation Department is hosting a St. Patrick's Day parade at 5:30 p.m. this Friday, March 17.
The parade will begin at the courthouse parking lot on Lake Street before going up Main Street to St. Albans City Hall auditorium.
People are welcome to join the parade. They are also welcome to bring trucks or trailers as parade "floats."
After the parade, there will be Irish music and a performance by McFadden Academy of Irish Dance in City Hall. There will also be activities for kids and a cash bar with Irish beer as well as Irish food for purchase from the Clean Spoon.
Irish-themed discounts can be found at downtown businesses for those looking to shop and dine during and after the festivities.
Those with questions about the event can contact the Saint Albans Recreation Department through Facebook or by emailing l.barrett@stalbansvt.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.