At 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 Kisa Sauer, an artist-in-residence from Germany based at Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, will host a talk on her work with kites.
The day includes other free events including a kite making workshop from 11 a.m.-noon, with supplies provided while they last, and a group kite flying session starting approximately at 3 p.m. after the talk.
Sauer's talk plans to encourage viewers to look at how kites can reflect the movement and changes of life, not only as a pastime for children, according to the event's facebook page.
The event is family friendly and the kites can be made more or less intricate depending on the age and ability of the participants involved.
Particpants can bring their own kites if they desire and are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear. The event will take place unless there is severe thunder storms, in which case the event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14.
RVSP for updates or check Cold Hollow Sculpture Park's Facebook page for updates.
