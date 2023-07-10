When you think of cuisine in Northwest Vermont, visions of cheeseburgers and maple syrup vats may come to mind. Yet the region offers a wide variety of foods and flavors from cultures across the world.
Check out our list below of some must-dine restaurants around Franklin County that will take your tastebuds on a trip around the globe.
MEXICO
St. Albans
Opened just this past June, Los Jefes is your new go-to St. Albans spot for Mexican cuisine made with fresh ingredients. Guests are invited to sample a wide variety of traditional Mexican dishes, from tostadas to tamales. Explore their variety of taco options, including chorizo, carnitas, beef and more. The restaurant also offers vegan tacos for those with dietary restrictions. For lighter fare, sample the pozole, a traditional hominy pork soup.
JAPAN
St. Albans
Nestled in among other shops and restaurants on St. Albans’ Center Street is the quaint Kaiju Kitchen. Offering authentic Japanese takeout cooked by Chef Taka-san, guests can try out traditional dishes like pork cutlet katsudon covered in soy or curry sauce, or fried chicken and rice bento. Pair your hearty fare with some of their house-made bone broth miso soup. And if you’re looking for a Vermont twist on a Japanese classic, try one of their maple syrup milk teas.
CHINA
St. Albans
For a restaurant that fuses Chinese and Japanese flavors and dishes, head over to Eastern Dragon in downtown St. Albans. Sample the “Dragon & Phoenix,” a shrimp, chicken and vegetable dish, or try out their sweet and savory honey walnut shrimp. The restaurant also serves plenty of lo mein, chow mein and mei fun options, topped with roasted pork, chicken, shrimp and more. With dozens of options, there is something on the menu for everyone.
USA
Montgomery
Looking for sophisticated cuisine with an old-age, Americana feel? Look no further than the Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery. With farm to table cooking, this tavern specializes in both pub fare and fine dining. Try their ceviche-style scallops for New England with a South American twist, or sample their salmon filet, glazed in maple chipotle sauce and served with a side of creamy Ranchero mashed potatoes. With a local focus, the inn also has a wide selection of beers from local Vermont breweries, and even imports their coffee from a local roastery.
NEPAL
Makalu Himalayan Sherpa Restaurant
Colchester
This Colchester spot is perfect for lovers of spicy, complex flavors. With the combined flavors of Nepal and India, guests can sample a wide range of traditional dishes. Have a side of garlic naan while you tuck into their yogurt-marinated tandoori chicken or the vegetable samosa, along with an extensive selection of curry options. Looking for something sweeter? Try their gulab jamun, milk balls simmered in a mixture of honey syrup, rosewater and cardamom.
ITALY
Mimmo’s Pizzeria and Restaurant
St. Albans
If you’re in the mood for a New York-style pizza pie made from scratch, head to Main Street in St. Albans to try out one of their unique recipes, Italian and otherwise, like the Greek pizza topped with feta and olives or the decadent meat lovers pie, complete with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham. Guests can also try from an extensive list of pasta options, anywhere from pasta primavera to penne alla vodka.
SPAIN
Enosburg
Offering a blend of both Spanish and Mexican cuisine, this bistro in Enosburg is a favorite for Latin flavor. Sample some of the pico de gallo chicken, steak or pork quesadillas before diving into their flavorful birria tacos, made with an Adobo marinade. Guests also rave about the Honduras enchiladas, ground beef and potato served in a crunchy corn tortilla. If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, order their Mexican shrimp salad, topped with a lime cilantro vinaigrette.
GREECE
Colchester
This diner in Colchester may look all-American, with its checkerboard floors and red leather stools, but don’t be fooled. The restaurant actually takes inspiration from classic Greek fare. Try out one of their gyro options, from lamb to souvlaki, or sample their grilled pita covered in tzatziki. Other favorites include spanakopita, a traditional spinach pie, and the grilled beef liver. If you’re more in the mood for American, the restaurant also has an extensive burger and sandwich selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.