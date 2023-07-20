ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans is full of color this summer, thanks to the resurgence of an old event – A Chair Affair.
The community-wide fundraiser is slated to run from late June to mid-August as participating businesses set up custom-painted Adirondack chairs, which are then auctioned off to raise money for the Our Church Street Project.
Winners will then be announced Aug. 19 following a celebratory event, to be held at St. Albans City Hall.
“We’re working in a band to have live music and make it a fun hangout where people can check out the chairs and get in last-minute bids,” City planning and event coordinator Arleigh Young said. “And we’ll find out who won at the end of the night.”
A total of 17 businesses are participating in this year’s event by setting up custom-painted Adirondack chairs in front of their businesses. While the chair with the highest bid doesn’t win any prizes, the sponsoring business does at least get some “bragging rights,” Young said.
As of Wednesday, first place was held by As the Crow Flies, although that could very well change thanks to the stiff competition. One of the standouts for this year’s event is that the chairs come in many different colors and styles. That way, buyers can largely find a chair that works with what they like.
As an example, the As the Crow Flies chair features a colorful nature scene, but there are plenty of chair options featuring a more muted effect, such as the St. Albans Free Library’s chair, which relies on more browns and tans as part of its Sherlock Holmes-inspired theme.
All the chairs have been painted by local artists or business owners. In some cases – like the Artist in Residence chair – multiple artists collaborated on the project.
“We love the variety,” Young said. “Some people are really going to want a highly-decorated artsy chair. Some might want something more simple or something directed at them.”
Past chair affairs
St. Albans had celebrated chair affairs from 2015 to 2017, but St. Albans for the Future – the group which functions as the city’s downtown board – decided to bring the event back as part of a larger effort to expand on the St. Albans summer event schedule. Luckily, organizers were able to use contacts made during earlier Chair Affairs to get the event up and running with a quick turnaround.
This year’s Chair Affair, however, has a new fund recipient in the Our Church Street Project. The new initiative launched this year aims to raise money collectively to cover upkeep costs related to the age of Church Street’s late 19th century buildings – many of which are churches – in order to preserve their history.
The Saint Albans Museum and partnering churches are expected to highlight that need during the upcoming Church Street Festival.
Scheduled for this Saturday, July 22, the downtown St. Albans festival will provide the community with a look into the Church Street buildings and give a sense of their historical backgrounds to attendees.
They might also see a few brightly-colored chairs.
“We’ll be there to talk to people about (A Chair Affair). We’re looking to create more of a buzz at the Church Street Festival, to tie those things together,” Young said.
Those interested in bidding on the Adirondack chairs in St. Albans can find information at https://givebutter.com/c/AChairAffair/auction
The final celebration event will then be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at St. Albans City Hall. At that event, attendees can get a final look at the chairs, place their last bids by 8 p.m. and then take their chair home later that night, if they've won.
There will be no cost to enter the event, although a $10 donation is encouraged.
“It’s an open event to the public. We’ll have a silent auction, and we’ll announce the winners line in person, so they’ll know if they won and they can take (the chairs) home,” Young said.
