A veteran remembers.JPG

Many veterans attended the Enosburg Veteran's Day celebration in 2021.

 Messenger File Photo

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Veterans Day celebrations are happening across the county this week, from breakfasts and parades to ceremonies and job fairs.

Here’s where and how to honor veterans in our area.

Flags on the Green

When: Sunday, Nov. 6 to Sunday, Nov. 13

Where: Swanton Village Green

Details: See the American flags put on display by the Town of Swanton. The flags will honor local veterans on the village green all week.

Veterans and Community Job Fair: Enosburg

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 8

Where: American Legion Post 42, 108 Depot Street

Details: Find your next job at this fair hosted by the Vermont Department of Labor. All jobseekers are encouraged to attend, but veterans and service members will be provided early access in the first hour of the event to explore career opportunities. COVID-19 booster and flu vaccinations will be available.

Thank a Veteran Card Making

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center

Details: Stop by the library to craft a handmade card for a veteran in your life in honor of Veteran's Day. Apple cider and a sweet treat will be provided.

St. Albans City School Veterans' Breakfast

When: 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10

Where: St. Albans City School library

Details: Team USA students will enjoy breakfast with local veterans.

Enosburg Veterans Breakfast and Ceremony

When: Breakfast 7-10 a.m., Ceremony 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where: American Legion Family Post 42, 108 Depot Street, Enosburg Falls

Details: Join the American Legion for a Veterans Day breakfast before the annual ceremony.

St. Albans Veterans Day Parade

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where: Main Street and Taylor Park, St. Albans City

Details: St. Albans students, community leaders and veterans will walk and perform in the annual parade. A short ceremony will follow in Taylor Park.

Veterans Appreciation Luncheon

When: noon Friday, Nov. 11

Where: Josh’s House, 162 Hegeman Ave., Colchester

Details: Join the Josh Pallotta Fund for a special catered lunch and an opportunity to say thank you to those who have served or are still serving. Please let them know if you plan to attend so they know how much food to prepare. Lunch will be served starting at noon and be available all day.

Veterans Day Celebration at 14th Star

When: 2-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11

Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans

Details: Join 14th Star Brewery to celebrate and honor those who served this Veterans Day. There will be $5 draft pours of Valor and Golden Ale as well as specially priced 4-packs to-go. Meet the founder, Steve Ganger in the taproom to share a pint and some stories.

Veterans and Community Job Fair: St. Albans

When: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15

Where: American Legion Post 1, 100 Parah Drive

Details: Find your next job at this fair hosted by the Vermont Department of Labor. All jobseekers are encouraged to attend, but veterans and service members will be provided early access in the first hour of the event to explore career opportunities.

