FRANKLIN COUNTY — Veterans Day celebrations are happening across the county this week, from breakfasts and parades to ceremonies and job fairs.
Here’s where and how to honor veterans in our area.
Flags on the Green
When: Sunday, Nov. 6 to Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: Swanton Village Green
Details: See the American flags put on display by the Town of Swanton. The flags will honor local veterans on the village green all week.
Veterans and Community Job Fair: Enosburg
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 8
Where: American Legion Post 42, 108 Depot Street
Details: Find your next job at this fair hosted by the Vermont Department of Labor. All jobseekers are encouraged to attend, but veterans and service members will be provided early access in the first hour of the event to explore career opportunities. COVID-19 booster and flu vaccinations will be available.
Thank a Veteran Card Making
When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Details: Stop by the library to craft a handmade card for a veteran in your life in honor of Veteran's Day. Apple cider and a sweet treat will be provided.
St. Albans City School Veterans' Breakfast
When: 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10
Where: St. Albans City School library
Details: Team USA students will enjoy breakfast with local veterans.
Enosburg Veterans Breakfast and Ceremony
When: Breakfast 7-10 a.m., Ceremony 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11
Where: American Legion Family Post 42, 108 Depot Street, Enosburg Falls
Details: Join the American Legion for a Veterans Day breakfast before the annual ceremony.
St. Albans Veterans Day Parade
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11
Where: Main Street and Taylor Park, St. Albans City
Details: St. Albans students, community leaders and veterans will walk and perform in the annual parade. A short ceremony will follow in Taylor Park.
Veterans Appreciation Luncheon
When: noon Friday, Nov. 11
Where: Josh’s House, 162 Hegeman Ave., Colchester
Details: Join the Josh Pallotta Fund for a special catered lunch and an opportunity to say thank you to those who have served or are still serving. Please let them know if you plan to attend so they know how much food to prepare. Lunch will be served starting at noon and be available all day.
Veterans Day Celebration at 14th Star
When: 2-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11
Where: 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans
Details: Join 14th Star Brewery to celebrate and honor those who served this Veterans Day. There will be $5 draft pours of Valor and Golden Ale as well as specially priced 4-packs to-go. Meet the founder, Steve Ganger in the taproom to share a pint and some stories.
Veterans and Community Job Fair: St. Albans
When: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15
Where: American Legion Post 1, 100 Parah Drive
Details: Find your next job at this fair hosted by the Vermont Department of Labor. All jobseekers are encouraged to attend, but veterans and service members will be provided early access in the first hour of the event to explore career opportunities.
