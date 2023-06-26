Baking Booksters: Watermelon Feta Salad
When: 4 p.m. Monday, June 26
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center
Details: No baking required this month but you'll learn how to make this delicious and refreshing summer salad. This program is open to all adults and is free of charge. To register email Adah at librarian@highgatevt.org or call t 802-868-3970.
Free Vaccination Clinic
When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 26
Where: Abenaki Tribal Council Office, 100 Grand Avenue
Details: Stop by this free drop in event to protect yourself and your family. COVID-19 and Flu vaccines will be available including the Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine for ages 5 and up, the Novovax for ages 12 and up and the Flu vaccine for ages 6 months to 64 years old. Please bring your vaccination card for COVID vaccines. For questions call Faith at 802-868-2559.
Cigarette Butt Clean-up
When: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 27
Where: Swanton Village Green
Details: Join this volunteer effort to pick up cigarette butts. Help Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition to raise awareness of the harms of butt litter, beautify the community and encourage folks to try quitting. Come for a few minutes or stay for the whole time. Bags and gloves will be provided.
Summer Concert in the Park
When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: The Enosburg Town Band will perform. Enjoy popcorn, ice cream and a craft table from the Enosburgh Public Library.
Summer Concert Series
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28
Where: Taylor Park
Details: Still Kickin' takes the stage in the free Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park, sponsored by Vermont Federal Credit Union. Enjoy music as you enjoy eats from Pickles Snack Shack and craft beer and beverages from 14th Star Brewery.
Youth Suicide Prevention Training
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 29
Where: Virtual
Details: The Afterglow Foundation in collaboration with Northwestern Counseling and Support Services will be giving a training on how to proactively talk to your kids about suicide. Parents and trusted adults will also learn how to keep suicidal kids safe. RVSP in advance by contacting Katie Haseltine by calling 802-782-1254 or email her at kathleen.haseltine@ncssinc.org.
Self Care and Stress Reduction in Caregiving
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
Details: Lisa McCrillis from the Howard Center will give an introduction on Self Care and why it’s important not just for those who receive care but those who provide it. Signs of caregiver burnout and how to ask for help will be discussed. Call (802) 827-3945 or email the library at bnmllibrarian@gmail.com to register.
Yoga & Clip
When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield
Details: Come for a unique yoga and flower experience on the farm. Begin the night by cutting and arranging flowers and then transition into yoga led by local instructor, Nicole LoPresti. Fee: $40 per person.
Party in the Park
When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 30
Where: Fairfax Recreation Park
Details: Check out Party in the Park, Fairfax's annual 4th of July celebration. Live music and food trucks. Fireworks will go off at about 9:45 p.m.
Looking ahead:
A Retrospective Landscape
When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, July 1
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts
Details: Michael Domina is a well-known and influential Vermont artist. The MCA has partnered with his Red Barn Studio to present a retrospective of his work. Proceeds of sales are being gifted to the MCA.
The Great Race
When: 9 a.m. Sunday, July 2
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Details: Join the 43rd annual triathlon – run, bike and canoe. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/VT/SaintAlbansBay/TheGreatRaceTriathlon.
Deck Full of Dead
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2
Where: Snow Shoe Lodge and Pub, Montgomery
Details: Sheila, Andy, Kevin and Seth bring a Deck Full of Dead for a special Sunday afternoon Dead Sessions Lite show on the outdoor stage at the Snowshoe.
