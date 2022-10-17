Here are some things to do across Franklin County to celebrate tricks, treats and everything in between.
Haunted Forest
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Memorial Pavillion, 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
Enter this haunted forest in Bakersfield that is so spooky that it is not recommended for small children.
There will be food and refreshments for sale as well as goodie bags for youth attendees. There is no alcohol allowed at the event.
The event is hosted by the Lucas James William Memorial Fund, which commemorates the life of Lucas James Williams, who died during Operation Desert Fox in Kuwait. Since then, volunteers have worked to bring his love of the outdoors to youth across Franklin County.
Halloween Costume Party
When: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Enosburg Opera House, Enosburg
This costume party to support the Enosburg Opera House is hosted by Enosburg Community Recreation.
The 21-and-over event features appetizers and a cash bar as well as a 50/50 raffle and prizes for the scariest, most original and funniest costumes. Music is provided by Steady Spin DJ.
Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the door or in advance at the town office.
Northwest Nightmares Film Festival
When: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24
Where: Welden Theatre, St. Albans
The 10th Annual Northwest Nightmares Film Festival will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
Northwest Access TV technology coordinator Alan Cunningham said the festival was accepting films under 10 minutes in the horror genre that were filmed in Vermont within the past 12 months.
“The scarier the better,” he said. “We get all sorts of entries that kind of fall under the horror umbrella we get, horror-comedies, we get some really good thrillers and some are just all about blood.”
Tickets can be bought in advance for $10 online (plus a $1.39 service charge) or in-person at Northwest Access Television at 616 Franklin Park West (with no service charge).
Twiggs is hosting an afterparty and awards ceremony, which will include trophies and prizes for the creators of the spookiest movies.
Spooky Saturday in St. Albans
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Downtown St. Albans
Halloween in Franklin County wouldn’t be complete without this family-friendly event in St. Albans.
There will be a pumpkin carving contest at the Northwest Farmers Market, an Addams Family costume parade in Taylor Park and trick-or-treating all over downtown.
Don’t miss Nightmare at City Hall, a creepy animatronic monster haunted house.
Halloween in the Park in Swanton
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Swanton Village Green, Swanton
Join local businesses, nonprofits and community partners for a night of trick or treating in Swanton’s Village Green.
In the past, there have been booths from Missisquoi Valley Rescue and Peoples Trust Company among others.
If you would like to set up a booth for trick or treaters please email recreation director Nicole Draper at spooktacularswanton@gmail.com.
Tricks and Treats at Lincoln Park
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Join the local community for an afternoon of spooky Halloween celebrations featuring a trunk or treat, activities and plenty of frightful games.
Kids can take part in the Spooky Sprint race in costume at 2 p.m., enjoy a visit from the Traveling Storyteller from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and join the costume parade at 3:30 p.m.
The event is brought together by Enosburg Community Recreation, the Enosburg Business Association, Enosburg Elementary School and Enosburg Public Library.
14th Star Monster Mash
When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Join an exciting party and costume competition at 14th Star Brewing Company in St. Albans.
There will be live music from Barbie-N-Bones in The Room starting at 7 p.m. and pumpkin beer on tap.
14th Star Brewing Company was founded in 2012 and is veteran owned. The company gives back to nonprofits such as Purple Hearts Reunited and the Josh Pallotta Fund.
Haunted Milton
When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27-Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Masonic Lodge, 56 Main Street, Milton
Come to this haunted house at the Masonic Lodge in Milton for a serious scare.
This year, participants will follow a TV repairman as he deals with scary experiences while trying to fix the cable at an address he has been sent to.
The haunted house is recommended for ages 13 and up. During the show, characters may grab people away from the group or move them.
The tickets are half-hour timed slots so be sure to show up early to get in line since you will not be able to enter after the ticket time is done.
Witch’s Dance
When: 5:45-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Join festive witches in St. Albans as they dance around the fountain in Taylor Park. Watch the performance or sign up to be a dancing witch yourself.
Organizer Katherine Hartson said she was inspired to organize the event after seeing the dance, originally done by the group Wolfshager Hexenbrut, go viral online. Since then, she's been spreading the word through social media about holding her own version in St. Albans.
Contact Katherine Hartson by emailing kathartson1983@yahoo.com to get involved. Remember to bring a witch's costume, even if it's just a hat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.